Community members, chamber representatives and local law enforcement all gathered together last week to honor local first responders during the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce’s annual Law Enforcement and First Responders Appreciation banquet.
Eighteen awards were given out during the event to local first responders from across Marshall and Harrison County.
Awardees included Tyler Owen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, who received the G.O. Cooper Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award for 2022. The Bill Sullivan Sr. Firefighter of the Year award was also awarded this year to Adam Rennick with the Marshall Fire Department.
The Clay Medrano Merit Award for Law Enforcement was awarded to Eric Harman with the HCSO, and the Sam B. Hall Jr. Meritorious Award for Law Enforcement was awarded to Mack Fuller with the HCSO.
Three special merit awards were given out during the banquet this year, given in Law Enforcement to David Newsom with the HCSO, given for the Fire Department to Tanner Lane with MFD, and to Emergency Medical Technician Micah Phillips, with the MFD.
The Reserve Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awarded was given this year to Vince Williams, with MPD, and the Volunteer Firefighter of the Year award given to Canddie Guffey, with both the Nesbitt VFD and Woodlawn VFD.
The Volunteer Emergency Medical Technician of the Year award was given to Jerry Lunney this year, and the Communications Officer Award was gifted to Tina Quaid, with the MPD. The Tristan Jackson Humanitarian Award was awarded as well this year to Cruz Vences, Jr. with the HCSO.
An additional six Above and Beyond awards were given out during the ceremony to a number of Marshall Police Department employees, including to Edgar Pineda, Kenny Phillips, Lucas Furguson, Stacy Roach, Ashley Scott and Sarah Hodges.
Award sponsors for this year’s event included Christus Good Shepherd Health System, East Texas Baptist University, Marshall Ford, Maverick Chevrolet, Donna and James Sellers, T.C. Lindsey & Co., Texas Farm Bureau Insurance and Vera Bank.