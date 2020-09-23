Harrison County’s COVID-19 cases climbed on Wednesday with eight new cases reported.
County Judge Chad Sims also noted two recoveries in his daily 4 p.m. update. Of the county’s cumulative total of 880 positive cases, 35 have been fatalities, 804 have been recoveries and 41 are considered active cases.
In Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported zero active cases. He noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 150 positive cases, 14 have ended in death, and 136 are considered recoveries.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department of State Health Services,” LaFleur informed.
“Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community,” he requested.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, 252 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases, which is one more county from Tuesday.
A total of 719,599 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 15,129 have resulted in death and 618,054 have recovered, for a total of 86,416 active cases.