The Harrison County Commissioners Court accepted a $105,392 check in grant funding from NET RMA Tuesday in support of the roadway intersection expansion project for Page Road, or County Road 3542.
The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) announced this past November that it was awarding one of its priority grants to expand the intersection and road near Hallsville West Elementary School.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said with the new elementary school in the highly-trafficked area, the county wanted to make efforts to upgrade the county’s portion of the road to help improve travel.
NET RMA noted that the project, which has a cost of $209,000, will widen and improve Page Road in Longview, starting at the East Loop 281 intersection and continuing east for 1.6 miles to the intersection with County Road 3531.
“The area is already congested, and that traffic is probably going to double with the new elementary school,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin said before. “These improvements are going to make it a lot safer for our families and other community members traveling to and from our school.”
NET RMA explained previously that Page Road sees two times the average traffic on any road maintained by Harrison County.
“The wider intersection and road also will minimize the interruptions to the businesses at the intersection of Loop 281 and Page Road,” NET RMA reported before.
The county said it was appreciative of NET RMA’s support of the safety project. NET RMA is a regional independent government agency created to accelerate the development of transportation projects in northeast Texas, including the counties of Harrison, Panola, Gregg, Bowie, Kaufman, Cass, Camp, Cherokee, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood and Van Zandt. The agency is able to fund transportation projects in the region through revenue funds generated from the use of Toll 49.
According to NET RMA, the agency’s mission is to implement infrastructure solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in our area.