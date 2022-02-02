Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette delivered some good news Tuesday, advising that the county has been accepted into the Secretary of State’s countywide polling place program for the upcoming March 1 primaries.
“We had applied to the Secretary of State to become a countywide voting center on Election Day. Yesterday, about 1:30 p.m., we got this letter that said we are approved, so that’s good news,” Robinette told the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
“The good news aspect of that is that, even on Election Day, voters can vote anywhere, just like they do on early voting,” he explained, noting they won’t have to vote at their precinct-specific voting location.
Following the March 1 Primary election, the county may apply for “successful” status with the Secretary of State in order to continue using the countywide polling place platform in subsequent elections.
“After we have gone through it, we will have to give a number of different things to actually be declared successful and then continue on use of that process,” said Robinette.
In order to be included in the countywide polling place program, the county had to note its use of sufficient equipment to conduct the primary election and also confirm its use of electronic voting equipment, such as the newly purchased Hart Verity Duo Writer ballot marking devices. The county has a total of 135 of the ballot marking devices and 36 Hart Verity scanners. The county also confirmed its recent purchase of 28 Duo-Go devices to accommodate curbside voting.
In addition to providing information on equipment, the county was also required to submit a list of judges and alternate judges for the primary.
The Secretary of State’s Office also suggests that the elections office offers non-disruptive exit polling within the 100-foot boundaries surrounding each early voting and Election Day polling place.
“We note that the early voting clerk or presiding judge at each polling place, as appropriate, must determine that such exit polling does not constitute either loitering or a disruption of order or a contribution to a breach of the peace at the early voting or Election Day polling place,” the office of the SOS stated.
The county is also required to solicit feedback from interested parties in the community, including from people who voted in the election, representatives of minority groups and organizations concerned with persons with individuals with disabilities.
“We have until March 31 to do our reports,” Robinette said.
In addition to the feedback from voters, the SOS requests that the elections administrator’s post-election report also contain comparisons of voting patterns and turnout for the county between the upcoming primary and the two previous primary elections, conducted in 2020 and 2018.
An example of a voting pattern would be people voting at the polling place near their place of employment versus voting at the precinct nearest the voter’s residence. Another example would be comparing early voting to Election Day turnout to review whether the countywide precincts had any effect on the ration between the two voting periods.
The commissioners court thanked Robinette for diligently working on getting the county approved for inclusion in the program, just in time for the March 1 primaries.
“I know it’s been a lot of extra work for you, so I’m very thankful for your efforts, all you’ve done to get us to this point,” County Judge Chad Sims told Robinette.
“The nice thing about it is that they cannot show up to the wrong place,” Sims said. “You’ll find just like in early voting, it’s a real blessing to our voters.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield echoed his sentiments.
“I don’t think that this countywide voting could’ve came at a better time, because there’s going to be a lot of confusion and people are just not going to get the message, but when they do show up, they won’t be denied their right to vote,” said Hatfield. “They can go wherever.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb also commented on the good news.
“This has been about a four-year process, and it’s definitely sweet to see it come to fruition,” said Ebarb. “In my opinion, for our voters in the county, this is probably the best thing that can happen — period.”
He said the confusion of voters going to the wrong place, especially at the closing of the polls, will now be a thing of the past. Robinette concurred.
“It will practically eliminate provisional ballots, at least (due to) being in the wrong precinct,” Robinette noted.
Ebarb said the countywide polling place program will definitely make voting easier.
“I think this is a great step forward for the county and our voters,” he said.
Hatfield said it’ll definitely be helpful, particularly for the people who wait to cast their vote on Election Day.
“There’s a lot of folks that just do not vote until Election Day,” Hatfield said. “Being able to vote anywhere on Election Day is going to be great. If somebody works in Longview and they live in Karnack or Waskom, and they get off work it’s almost impossible to get to a voting place on time.”
Robinette said he plans to notify the public through a mass mailing to inform voters of the new utilization of the countywide polling place program.