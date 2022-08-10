Harrison County received the highest level of assurance on its external audit report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021.
“The financial statement’s responsibility rests with the county; our responsibility is to express opinions upon those financial statements as presented in this report. And that’s what we’re doing here,” John Manning, with Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLP, of Waco, told the Harrison County Commissioners Court at a recent meeting.
“We’re offering what we call an unmodified opinion, meaning we did not have to modify this report for internal control instances where we felt the transactions did not have a good chance of making it into the financials correctly.”
Manning said of the four types of opinions the auditing firm can offer, the unmodified is the highest score an entity can receive.
“That’s a really good thing to have,” Manning told the commissioners court. “Periodically, you guys issue debt, you get grants and a lot of times when people are reviewing the county, they look at the independent auditor’s report to make sure that they’re turning their money over to somebody that has a good chance in making sure things get reported well.”
According to the report, the auditing firm opined that the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, the discretely presented component unit, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of Harrison County, Texas, as of Sept. 30, 2021, and the respective changes in financial position and, where applicable, cash flows thereof and the respective budgetary comparison for the General Fund, Road and Bridge Special Revenue Fund, and County Grant Special Revenue Fund for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
“What we looked at in our testing, everybody is doing a great job and countywide everything’s looking really good,” Manning said.