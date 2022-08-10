Harrison County received the highest level of assurance on its external audit report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021.

“The financial statement’s responsibility rests with the county; our responsibility is to express opinions upon those financial statements as presented in this report. And that’s what we’re doing here,” John Manning, with Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLP, of Waco, told the Harrison County Commissioners Court at a recent meeting.

