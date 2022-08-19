The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county.
The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
“That’s significant (particularly) to the smaller school districts,” said County Judge Chad Sims.
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson echoed his sentiments, expressing how grateful she is for the monetary gift to benefit her rural school district, which educates 126 students in grades Pre-K through eighth.
“It’s a great gift for a district our size — a very generous thing for Harrison County to do,” Dickson told The Marshall News Messenger. “We can use that in so many ways.”
The hefty monetary gift was, indeed, a blessing in disguise.
“Just because we’re so tiny, we have a hard time fundraising; and we want to give back to our kids and give them opportunities that other big schools have or big cities have,” said Dickson, pointing out the lack of resources available in the remote area. “When you’re rural, you’re in the country; so anything that we can do to put back onto them or to spoil our teachers would be my primary goal.
“The reality is, just any revenue right now for school districts is positive and great,” added Dickson. “It’s very unexpected but wonderfully appreciated gift.”
According to the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) was established with a $2 million appropriation by the Texas Legislature in 1854 specifically to assist the state’s public schools. The Constitution of 1876 specified that certain lands and all proceeds from the sale of these lands should also make up the PSF. Additional acts later gave more public domain land and rights to the PSF.
Since the establishment of the endowment in 1854, it has increased through funds generated from land investments throughout the state, including money from mineral resource sales and rentals, according to State Impact Texas.
“In 1953, the U.S. Congress passed the Submerged Lands Act that relinquished to coastal states all rights of the U.S. navigable waters within state boundaries. If the state, by law, had set a larger boundary prior to or at the time of admission to the Union, or if the boundary had been approved by Congress, then the larger boundary applied,” the Texas Education Agency’s website notes. “After three years of litigation (1957-1960), the U. S. Supreme Court on May 31, 1960, affirmed Texas’ historic three marine leagues (10.35 miles) seaward boundary. Texas proved its submerged lands property rights to three leagues into the Gulf of Mexico by citing historic laws and treaties dating back to 1836. All lands lying within that limit belong to the PSF. The proceeds from the sale and the mineral-related rental of these lands, including bonuses, delay rentals, and royalty payments, become the corpus of the Fund.”
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said each year counties receive a portion of the revenues generated from the assets and investments of the fund, which can only be used for education. Overtime, the county’s fund balance has exceeded $120,000.
The commissioners court decided an equitable distribution would be more beneficial for all six districts. Judge Sims said the funds can be used for whatever the respective districts desire.
Given the recent spike in school violence, he did, however, suggest that districts consider using the funds to purchase a couple of ballistic shields for their campuses.
“There are models which protect from handguns and rifles,” Sims explained.
“My prayer is that you will never have a need for these, but I know you want to keep our kids safe just like me,” he told the district.
Sims thanked all for what they do to serve the students of Harrison County.
“We’re glad to be able to support our schools,” Judge Sims said. “They struggle like everybody else. A little extra money helps.”