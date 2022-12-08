Harrison County continues to advocate for passenger rail advancements by recently approving a letter of support for the North Louisiana Rail Plan, which would create a passenger rail connection from Marshall to Shreveport.
“I received this from a gentleman in Louisiana, asking for our support in the Louisiana Department of Transportation North Louisiana Rail Plan, which will affect us because that rail that they are talking about would have to come through Harrison County, headed into Shreveport. So, we definitely want to be a part of that and support it if we could; so that’s what our letter of support would be,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said as the commissioners court approved the letter at a recent meeting.
The letter supports the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s efforts to seek grant funding under the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program. Funding will be earmarked for implementation of the North Louisiana Passenger Rail Plan, to include the proposed I-20 Corridor long-distance rail route.
“Harrison County supports the I-20 Corridor long-distance passenger route that would connect Dallas/Fort Worth and Atlanta, through Mineola, Longview and our county seat of Marshall, Texas, as well as northern Louisiana,” Judge Sims explained in the letter of support, which was addressed to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
Sims said the county has worked several years with the nonprofit I-20 Corridor Council, formerly the East Texas Corridor Council, in support of the I-20 Corridor long-distance passenger rail route. The route would also connect to Central Mississippi.
Richard Anderson, chairman of the I-20 Corridor Council and former Harrison County judge, also sent a letter of support to Secretary Buttigieg, citing the council’s efforts throughout the past 15 years to not only obtain funding for and coordinate feasibility and a capacity studies of the proposed rail route, but to also help build and sustain a strong multi-state coalition of support in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi for this passenger rail route.
“We know the transportation, economic development and other benefits this route will provide communities along the route and in our Southern region, but it will have a particular benefit for the communities in Northern Louisiana which, as you know, do not currently have Amtrak service,” noted Anderson.
Funding will also aid in preparing a study detailing passenger rail services development plans and corresponding environmental analyses. Anderson and Sims both advised that the study will provide updated demographics and traffic data and identify critical infrastructure needs associated with the proposed intercity passenger rail corridor, while also addressing barriers such as capacity constraints, competition from auto, truck and air, and lack of engagement between passenger rail carriers and freight railroads. They said planned outcomes include the development of operational scenarios, predicted ridership and fare box revenues, estimated capital and operating costs, and an evaluation of funding sources and financing options.
Sims said rail service is vital to Louisiana’s economy as Louisiana’s rail system plays an essential role in connecting Louisiana freight shippers and passenger train travelers to markets throughout the country.
“The availability of rail transport not only provides cost and logistical advantages to Louisiana companies that enable the state to compete effectively in the global marketplace, but it also offers expanded access and increased economic development and benefits for both urban and rural areas that are presently underserved due to limited available transportation options,” explained Judge Sims.
Reflecting on the benefits of rail service, Sims said rail upgrades, both freight and passenger, can significantly enhance economic development and provide quantifiable positive environmental impacts.
“Railroads can use fuel up to four times more efficiently than trucks and using rail to move freight rather than trucks can lower greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent,” said Sims.
Anderson noted that Amtrak, the nation’s top passenger rail carrier, is on average 36 percent more energy efficient per passenger mile than automobiles, 46 percent more efficient than personal trucks, and 11 percent more efficient than commercial aviation.
And not only is rail a more efficient mode of transportation, it’s also one of the safest, Sims noted, as it’s a proven solution for highway congestion and highway safety.
“Through intermodal connections, the proposed passenger rail service will provide future transportation and economic benefits for populations, including disadvantaged persons, throughout North Louisiana,” said Sims. “Harrison County respectfully supports grant funding from the CRISI program for implementation of this important project.”
I-20 Corridor Efforts
Christina Anderson, who has also worked on the I-20 Corridor Council long distance passenger rail connection project alongside her husband and chairman Richard Anderson, expressed how thrilled she is to know the county is backing the Louisiana DOTD’s application for grant funding as the North Louisiana Passenger Rail Plan will benefit the proposed I-20 Corridor rail connection project.
“With the foundational work and coalition-building that we’ve done in the past in working with our multi-state partners, the funding that is now available through the bipartisan infrastructure bill (passed in November 2021) and with Canadian Pacific in the process of merging with KCS, we are now able to move forward with funding-related and other important next steps,” she said.
While East Texas already has stations in Marshall, Longview, Mineola, Dallas and Fort Worth, the CRISI funding the Louisiana DOTD is seeking will help assist with stations and other needs for the route in Northern Louisiana.
The Andersons said by “connecting the dots” on the proposed I-20 Corridor route between Marshall, Texas to Meridian, Mississippi on existing track, through Northern Louisiana, it will create an east-west passenger rail connection.
To demonstrate how important this connection is, on behalf of the Council, the Andersons made a presentation in October at the Rail Passengers Association fall conference in Kansas City, Missouri to inform rail advocates of the great multi-state coalition efforts that have been made to make the proposed passenger rail connection a reality. Christina Anderson said the foundational work to advance the expansion and improvement of passenger rail and Amtrak’s National Network throughout the nation has brought the council to a very positive position of readiness.
“This foundational work included building and sustaining a multi-state coalition of support (in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi) along with obtaining funding for and managing, a number of years ago, a feasibility study and capacity study of this route,” she said. “This past work, coupled with recent developments such as bi-partisan infrastructure bill (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) and the soon-to-be-completed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, have brought us to what is considered a ‘position of readiness’ and we believe now is the optimum time to push this long-worked for passenger rail route a reality for the benefit of Marshall and other communities along the I-20 route, as well as the Southern region and our nation.”
In addition to the October presentation, Richard also submitted a brief, on behalf of the I-20 Corridor Council, to the Surface Transportation Board, which included resolutions and letters of support obtained from more than 150 cities, counties, parishes and other stakeholders along the I-20 Corridor in support of the I-20 Corridor passenger rail route and of the Canadian Pacific/KCS merger, she said.
A letter from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) dated Oct. 5 to the Federal Railroad Administration, provided a welcomed expression of interest for the new service east of Marshall, connecting Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station in Dallas to the Meridian, Mississippi Union Station, she noted.
“It’s been a long journey, but we’re excited about the progress moving forward and believe the time is now, working with our partners, to push this important passenger rail connection ‘over the goal’ to become a reality for the benefit of our I-20 Corridor communities, the Southern region, and our nation,” Christina Anderson said.