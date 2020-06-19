The Harrison County Republican Party recently held its Precinct and County Convention, voting on resolutions of priority to present at the upcoming state convention.
“We’re anxious to get this country moving forward,” said local party chair, Lee Lester. “We did discuss some of the things going on and it seems to be whatever happens, too much today, is made political when it wasn’t political to start with but people are using anything that happens for political reasons.”
“For America, if people want America to recover and come together there has to be work towards that,” said Lester. “It cannot be work to continue to divide the country.”
The local party adopted 31 resolutions to push at the state convention, which is slated for July 16-18 in Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Resolutions adopted at the county or the senatorial district conventions are forwarded to the state convention for debate, amendment and adoption or rejection, according to the Republican Party of Texas.
Of the 31 resolutions adopted at the local convention, the hottest ones pertained to parental notification of health information, contact tracing, taxpayer-funded lobbying and respect for religious beliefs.
“Parental notification of health information was one that was extremely hot,” said Lee. “People do not think the schools should be (allowed) to run psychological and mental evaluation on children without notifying the parent.”
Regarding the local chapter’s resolution, calling for respect for religious beliefs, Lester said the group believes religious liberty should be protected.
“We should not be deciding what religious beliefs that the people should practice,” he said. “I do not agree with them all, but that doesn’t (mean) we should try to ban it.
“The problem that we have is some people are trying to limit our religious freedom,” said Lester.
The Texas GOP has pushed to pass legislation prohibiting the violation of the rights and freedoms of individuals, organizations and businesses, to exercise their sincerely held religious beliefs by local ordinances or state laws.
When it comes contact tracing, another resolution of high priority, Lee said the issue is beyond just using the process to track the spread of COVID-19. Rather, it’s about government control and an invasion of privacy.
Regarding the resolution against taxpayer-funded lobbying, Lester said the party wants legislation passed to abolish all forms of taxpayer-funded lobbying.
“We do not feel like that the taxpayer money should be spent for the benefit of what we’re getting taxed for,” he explained. “They shouldn’t be able to use your money or tax you so you have to pay money in and then they hire a lobbyist to lobby against you.
“That’s forcing you to pay a lobbyist to work against you,” said Lester.
Ending taxpayer-funded lobbying was a 2018 legislative priority for the Texas GOP as well.
At that time, the Texas GOP said the problem is that under current state law, political subdivisions may spend public funds to hire lobbyists for the purpose of supporting or opposing measures under consideration by the state legislature.
“Taxpayers and ratepayers of political subdivisions and special districts that hire lobbyists are forced to pay for lobby efforts of their jurisdiction, even if these efforts take positions contrary to their policy preferences,” the state party said.
The Texas GOP proposed that the solution is to ban political subdivisions with taxing authority from hiring lobbyists, from paying dues to an association of similarly-situated entities which lobbies, and from automatically deducting union dues.