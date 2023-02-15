The Harrison County Republican Party observed its annual Lincoln Day dinner Monday, honoring the legacy of the nation’s 16th president while hearing political updates from local legislators and more.
Greeting the crowd with a video, newly-elected District 1 Congressman Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler) expressed his appreciation for observing the Feb. 12 birthday of the 16th president, who is celebrated as the father of the Republican Party.
“I’m so glad you guys are having a celebration to celebrate our 16th president — one of the greatest men that’s ever lived in this country — somebody that made an indelible difference for all generations, including our own,” said Moran, sharing his youngest son is named after Lincoln.
Moran thanked local GOP chair Lee Lester and the local party for the work they’ve done in Harrison County promoting liberty and fighting for those freedoms. He urged them to continue that fight just as he’s been doing at the nation’s capitol, in Washington, D.C.
“I want you to know I’m keeping my words to East Texas,” said Moran.
He said he has already tackled that priority by introducing his first piece of legislation, the Border Security Investment Act.
“(It) seeks to impose a fee against those that are here illegally and are transferring (money) back to their country of origin and use that fee specifically for border security measures. It’s something that’s important to us. We need to do it. It doesn’t need to be on the back of the taxpayers here in America, but it needs to be on the backs of those that are coming here illegally and then transferring that cash money back to their country of origin,” he said. “That money needs to stay here, and that money needs to be used for our border security.”
The keynote speaker for the occasion, Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, spoke on the need for cheap, plentiful, reliable and clean energy. Lester, local party chair, noted that Christian was elected as the 50th Texas Railroad Commissioner in November 2016. Since taking office, he has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, which was formed more than 80 years ago when several states united to resolve common issues in the industry without federal intervention.
“Oil and gas is one-third of our state budget. All of the Rainy Day Fund, all of the permanent school fund, all of the higher education fund, one-third of the $32 billion overage (surplus) they’re fighting over in Austin right now is oil, gas, coal,” said Christian. “We have a president of the United States and Congress that are doing everything they can to shut down oil and gas.”
Christian said he wrote a letter to President Joe Biden regarding the oil and gas crisis. The letter, penned this weekend, comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 10 announcement regarding Russia’s plans to cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, which is five percent of its output.
In his letter, Christian calls on Biden to end all Russian oil imports to the U.S. and allow domestic producers to increase production here in Texas.
“I just wrote a letter to Joe Biden that was published in the newspaper that says: ‘Mr. Biden, ignore Mr. Putin… just let Texas loose and we’ll put 500 million and more…’” said Christian. “All you gotta do is just stop fighting oil and gas and we will make sure there’s nobody doing without. The fact is, we have, as a nation, what we need is cheap, plentiful, reliable and clean energy. That’s it.”
“If we had enough clean, plentiful and reliable and cheap energy, if we had enough, why would one dollar of your taxpaying money be spent for any alternative energy source?” said Christian. “Answer that question. What’s happened is we’ve put so much of our time and effort into unreliable energy … The last 20 years, we Texans, have put $22 billion of our state tax dollars and $60 billion of our federal tax dollars into wind and solar energy.”
Christian said the sad truth is they’ve discovered that the state has been using more wind and solar power since the February 2021 Winter Storm Uri. In light of the situation, he shared his frustration with AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s decision to retire the H.W. Pirkey Power Plant in Hallsville in 2023.
“AEP bought the thing and decided it was going to shut it down regardless,” said Christian. “Thirty years of this plant here in Hallsville, got 30 years in reliable generation of electricity and we’re tearing that sucker down because it ain’t working. It doesn’t fit into the (environmental) religion. And that’s reliability. What’s reliable — oil, gas and coal. But since that storm, we’ve had more wind and solar and have retired reliable energy.”
Christian said what concerns him is there’s not a bill in the Republican platform that defends oil and gas.
“There’s not one item that’s in the governor’s top 10 items that address natural gas for electricity… nothing about the fact that we’ve been attacked by the world for oil and gas and coal to get shutdown… a third of our budget,” he said.
“Y’all pray, y’all work, thank you for being here, and that’s my call upon us for you tonight,” he said, challenged the crowd.
The crowd, consisting of local Republican county officials and area GOP chairs, also heard from Dr. Dana Myers, vice chair of the Republican Party of Texas, who reminded the group of the state party’s eight legislative priorities, which were voted on by the delegates at the June Convention in Houston.
“(These are) things we’re advocating for as a party,” she said, noting the priorities can be found on texasgop.org.
The crowd also received greetings, via video, from State Rep. Jay Dean and State Sen. Bryan Hughes.
“We’re working on things you care about, by taking this budget surplus and putting the biggest chunk of it into property tax relief,” said Hughes. “It’s your money; we want to give it back to you.
“We’re also making sure we have reliable power, even here in Harrison County,” he added, noting they’re also fighting to keep the Pirkey Power Plant open as it offers jobs and a good source of energy.
“We need to preserve that,” Lester agreed.