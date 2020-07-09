The Harrison County GOP has joined Ector County in passing a censure resolution against Gov. Greg Abbott to be presented at the planned upcoming Republican Party state convention in Houston.
Local party chair, Lee Lester, said the resolution was unanimously approved by the Harrison County Republican Party executive committee on Monday night.
“The Republican Party of Harrison County hereby censures Governor Greg Abbott for violating three (3) or more of the core principles of the Republican Party Platform, we request the censure be considered and sustained by the delegates of the 2020 Republican Party State Convention assembled, and we request all available penalties be levied upon the offending officeholder.” the resolution states.
According to the resolution relating to the censuring of Gov. Greg Abbott:
- the platform of the Republican Party of Texas declares in the preamble that the party believes in the platform and expect its elected leaders to uphold these truths through acknowledgment and action; and
- the Republican Party of Texas provides that District Executive Committee may by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of those present and voting, adopt a resolution censuring a Republican public or party office holder representing all or a portion of that county or district for three or more actions taken during the current biennium in opposition to the core principles of the Republican Party of Texas defined in the Preamble of the Party Platform as described in Rule No. 43A, and that said resolution may request that the offending official be penalized under the resolution;
- and the first provision of the core principles provides that the party supports the strict adherence to the original language and intent of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitutions of the United States and of Texas;
- and the third provision of the core principles provides for preserving American and Texas sovereignty and freedom;
- and the fourth provision of the core principles provides that the party should limit government power to those items enumerated in the United States and Texas Constitutions.
“(The) Republican Party of Harrison County finds that Governor Greg Abbott violated the first provision of the core principles by suspending statutes enacted by the legislature via executive order in violation of Article 1 Section 28, Texas Constitution, by creating law via executive order in violation of the separation of the powers of government under Article 2, Section 1, Texas Constitution,” the resolution states.
Further, “we find Governor Abbott violated the third provision of the core principles by failing to preserve the freedoms of Texans when he enacted executive orders that resulted in the denial of due process to millions of Texans, constituted takings without just compensation by closing businesses without just cause, denied the people the right to freedom of assemble, and imposed onerous mandates, fines, and imprisonment upon the people.”
The local party said it also finds the govern violated the fourth provision of the core principles, by exceeding the powers of government limited under the Constitutions of the United States and of the State of Texas.
“We find Governor Greg Abbott violated the fifth provision of the core principles, by limiting the ability of local hospitals and medical providers to determine the appropriate manner in which to operate, and mandated how people should conduct their personal interactions against their will,” the party stated. “We find Governor Abbott violated the ninth provision of the core principles by abruptly and ruthlessly closing private businesses causing millions of Texans to face unemployment, treating certain people as “unessential”, further harassing small business owners with bureaucratic regulators, and devastating the Texas economy.”