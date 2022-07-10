The Harrison County Republican Party’s executive committee moved Thursday to censure U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) for his role in negotiating the Senate’s bipartisan gun legislation.
The move was made in a 14-0-2 vote, with 14 for the action, none against it and two abstentions. The executive committee is comprised of the local GOP’s precinct chairs and local party chair, who were all sworn in prior to the vote.
“Senator John Cornyn III has demonstrated a pattern of action demonstrably opposed to the first, third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth core principles of the Republican Party of Texas (RPT) platform, by repeatedly voting contrary to these core principles,” the resolution to censure Cornyn stated.
GOP Chair Lee Lester said that he invited the Cornyn to Thursday’s meeting, which was held at Hallsville Gold Hall. He received an email from Cornyn’s office acknowledging receipt of the invitation, but later received a follow-up phone call that the senator would not be attending.
“I invited Sen. Cornyn to the meeting. He responded back to me that he did receive my invitation and then his office contacted me and said that he would not be attending the meeting. So he has been invited,” said Lester.
How Censure Works
Explaining how the censure process works, Lester explained that Rule 44 of the Republican Party of Texas (RPT) allows the party to sanction a Republican office holder who takes three or more actions during a biennium in opposition to the core principles of the Republican Party of Texas platform.
“The penalty, under Rule 44, is a statement that says we do not want you to run for election again. That’s what Rule 44 does,” Lester told the executive committee along with other party members attending the meeting.
“It is the only avenue we have to try to hold a politician accountable,” he said. “Rule 44 doesn’t get them fined; there’s no fines imposed. We can’t remove him from office. The only thing that Rule 44 can do is ask you not to run anymore because he’s apparently not representing the Republican Party of Texas.”
Lester said, as far as Harrison County is concerned, the only thing the local party can do is to submit to the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas an official copy of the resolution approved Thursday for the State Republican Executive Committee’s consideration.
“The State Republican Executive Committee has to take up action to concur. There’s 62 people throughout the state that have to concur and vote to do that. First level is they only say please do not run anymore. It’s evident from the evidence you’re no longer representing us as people of the Republican Party, so that’s what we ask to be done,” said Lester. If a politician said I don’t care what you say, I’m going to run anyway, then it opens up the funds to the state party to educate people to the truth. Politicians have been known to tell untruths, to stretch the truth tremendously. What Rule 44 and what a censure is, it allows the party to spend funds to give the actual facts.”
The resolution requests that the SREC concurs in the censure resolution and impose on Senator Cornyn the full set of penalties provided in Rule 44.
Local Reaction
Attendees at Thursday’s meeting in Hallsville commented on the state party’s overall displeasure of Cornyn, which they said was evident by the resounding boos the senator received at the Texas GOP Convention, hosted in Houston.
“I’ve gone to four or five state conventions over the last 10 years now, I’ve never seen people react so negatively to any elected official in a big setting, anywhere, in my life. He was booed the entire time he was up there talking,” one delegate shared.
Pct. 14 chair Fuzzy Harmon expressed his grievances with Cornyn.
“Anybody that’s not right on the gun issue is not right by me,” Harmon commented.
Brian Degner said he, too, attempted to reach out to the U.S. senator through email and telephone on many occasions to air out his concerns, to no avail.
“I have written that man many emails over the years with dissatisfaction. He never replies back; and I’ve called and left messages,” said Degner.
Grievances Highlighted
The censure resolution cited approximately eight grievances against Cornyn. The following grievances are:
- Whereas, Senator Cornyn, being part of a small contingent being part of a small contingent of Republican senators who, in opposition to the vast of their fellow Republican senators including Senators (Ted) Cruz, Lee, Kennedy, Paul, and others, repeatedly crossed over to vote with the Democrat majority in procedural (cloture) votes, as well as final votes of confirmation, of at least 12 presidential appointees, including the US Attorney for Minnesota, multiple US District Judges, Director of the Asian Development Bank, a member of the Federal Election Commission, Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis, a US Circuit Judge, and the General Counsel for the Department of the Treasury. “These actions violate the RPT’s third core principle, namely preserving American and Texas sovereignty and freedom,” the resolution states;” and
- Whereas, Senator Cornyn was the lead Republican negotiator for a working group made up of 20 Republican, Democrat and Independent senators, to work on gun control legislation, namely, S.2938, which subsidizes red flag laws, imposes additional restrictions on otherwise legal owners of firearms, expands background checks; and
- Whereas, Senator Cornyn egregiously violated the RPT’s eighth core principle regarding our right to defend ourselves, and violated the RPT’s first core principle, which reaffirms our fidelity to the founding documents, which include our God-given right to self-defense, codified in the Second Amendment, which prohibits the exact infringements which Senator Cornyn voted for, as he negotiated our rights away to the Democrat Party, and he also violated the RPT’s ninth core principle, which supports a free enterprise society unencumbered by government interference or subsidies; and
- Whereas, Senator Cornyn, after having betrayed these several Republican principles with this one issue, had the unmitigated temerity to try to convince thousands of Republican delegates at the 2022 RPT convention that he was working to protect the Second Amendment, and such subterfuge is a gross violation of the third and fifth RPT core principles, of preservation of American and Texas sovereignty, and of personal accountability and responsibility; and
- Whereas, Senator Cornyn’s history of crossing over and voting with the Democrat Party to accomplish their objectives has continued with yet another bill, namely S.4402, introduced by Senator Cornyn, the text of which is also part of S.4384 by Democrat Senator Chris Coons, with Senator Cornyn and others named on it, which bill on its face seeks to foster increased civic engagement in the educational setting, and appropriates over $6 billion over the next six years to fund nonprofits and educational institutions to create and implement programs designed to accomplish those ends; and
- Whereas, S.4384 authorizes the $6 billion in grant money to be disbursed by the Secretary of the Department of Education, for programs which accomplish the objective of “striking traditional American history, free institutions, or Western civilization” and inserting “American political thought and history, free institutions, the impact of American representative democracy and constitutional democracies globally, or the means of participation in political and civic life,” and this is clearly an attempt to foster the imposition of critical race theory, and subsidize groups with other such non or anti-traditional concepts of American exceptionalism, which erodes historically accurate portrayals of America’s foundation on, and contributions to, Western Civilization; and
- Whereas, the US House introduced this legislation in March 2021, and between the house and Senate there are five versions of this bill, but the operative bills are S.4402 by Senator Cornyn and S.4384 by Senator Coons, with Senator Cornyn is a co-sponsor, and with such commitment to this bill by Senator Cornyn, this is clearly a violation of the RPT’s seventh core principle, which calls for an educated population, yet with this bill, and the billions of dollars earmarked for organizations to “educate” children in an alternate version of American history, it is unconscionable to have Republican support.
Local party members said they hope the movement to censure Cornyn snowballs to fellow parties throughout the state.
“We, the Republican Party of Harrison County, in solidarity with Republicans all across both our county and our state, are stridently opposed to Senator Cornyn’s continued defamation of Republican principles, and we hereby demand his immediate resignation from the US Senate for his faithlessness to our party and our principles,” the resolution states.
“We strongly encourage our fellow Republican Party County Executive committees, auxiliaries, and conservative groups across the state of Texas to pass this, or a similar resolution, in demonstration of the widespread dissatisfaction with Senator Cornyn’s lack of fidelity to our founding principles, our national and state constitutions, and the Republican Party of Texas, and to express the solidarity of Republicans statewide, in opposition to his continued status as our elected Senator,” the resolution states.