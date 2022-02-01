A Harrison County grand jury handed down 29 indictments, which included assault on a security officer, aggravated robbery and criminal mischief charges, last week.
The grand jury indicted Shammenita Shadii Renee Benjamin, 35, of Marshall, for assault on a security officer. According to the indictment, on Oct. 26, 2001, Benjamin allegedly caused bodily injury to security officer James Stocker by kicking him the face and body as he attempted to restrain her.
Officers were dispatched to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall, in reference to a combative patient, according to a probable cause report in Benjamin’s arrest. Upon arrival, officers were told that the subject had assaulted uniformed security personnel during the performance of their duties. The patient was identified as Benjamin. Officers were told that Benjamin had reportedly kicked Stoker. Surveillance footage also showed Benjamin allegedly kicking Stoker and fighting with security personnel.
The grand jury indicted Isaac Benjamin Griffey, 21, of Karnack, for aggravated robbery. According to his indictment, on Nov. 28, 2018, while in the course of committing theft of property, and trying to maintain control of the property, Griffey allegedly caused bodily injury to a male victim by hitting the victim on the head with a bat.
The grand jury also indicted two Hallsville men for criminal mischief causing monetary damages more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000. Indicted were 21-year-old Nathaniel Lynn Howard, and 18-year-old Jeremiah James Howard.
According to their indictments, on Aug. 31, 2021, the two allegedly damaged or destroyed a bulldozer and a truck by breaking into vehicles at Mica Enterprises.
Others indicted for the January term were:
- Cecil Owens Sr., 43, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Benjamin Robert Cain IV, 25, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Leslie Tyrese Dowell, 21, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brandon Lee Starr, 36, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tammy Rane Johnson, 48, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance;
- Lisa Marie Schu-Wilson, 52, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Jason Michael Barnes, 46, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance;
- Randy Dale Ogden, 42, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Vincent Lee Ogden, 41, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Xavier Ramone Maze, 25, of Marshall, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- Shakeem Latravion Jackson, 19, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm;
- Patrick Deondrick Burns, 29, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- George Allen Johnson, 40, of Little Rock, Arkansas, possession of a controlled substance;
- Hayden Lee Lopez, 21, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance;
- Dequavus Jamal Dunn, 27, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Jarmarcus Maurice Williams, 34, of Longview, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Johnathan Tomas George, 29, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm;
- Darien Edgar Hernandez-Jorge Jr., 23, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Michael Kevin Kirkland, 51, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
- Cleveland T. Byrdsong III, 39, of Harleton, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Paul Clifton Smith, 25, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Patricia Denise Bowman, 33, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Stephanie Diane Williams, 40, of Marshall, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; and
- Michael William Daughtry, 68, of Dallas, assault of a family member with a previous conviction.