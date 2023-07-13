A Harrison County grand jury recently handed down 29 indictments, including several for drugs, burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault and child sex crimes.

Sex Assault of Child

The grand jury indicted 54-year-old Lancer Wayne Stokes, of Marshall, for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact. According to his indictment, the alleged incidents occurred on April 5. The victim is younger than age 17, the indictment notes.

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

The grand jury indicted 42-year-old Tony Jenkins, of Marshall, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence with a previous conviction. According to his indictment, Jenkins allegedly threatened a woman with a knife.

Others indicted for the June term were:

Danny Wayne Franklin, 41, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;

Moses Martin Morales, 31, of Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;

Darius Lydell Black, 20, of Lancaster, possession of marijuana;

Haley Marie Burton, 21, of Avinger, possession of a controlled substance;

Jesse Wayne Miller, 32, of Shreveport, La., possession of a controlled substance;

Amanda Lee Louton, 40, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;

Ronnie Lee Harris Jr., 41, of Elysian Fields, possession of a controlled substance;

Christopher Derrion Manning, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation;

Harold Lynn Raven, 52, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;

Steve Douglas McIntyre, 47, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;

Joshua Lee Jackson, 37, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;

Landon Paul Whitten, 51, of Shreveport, La., possession of a controlled substance;

Darby Brooke Wright, 39, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;

Ronald Joe Smith, 61, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;

Dustin Chad Martin, 31, of Waskom, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Trent Lamar Taylor, 57, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;

Patrick Riley Griffin, 21, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;

Freticia LaKay Woolen, 32, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;

Arthur Lee Hudson, 59, of Marshall, burglary of a building;

Sheryl Sherrae Nesbitt, 43, of Marshall, burglary of a building;

Robert Earl Marshall, 67, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;

Thomas Paul White, 52, theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions;

Harold Barnard Epps, 56, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;

Kaneshia LaShay Perkins, 27, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly;

Anthony Dewayne Gordon, 46, of Jefferson, sex offenders duty to register life/annually;

Jeremy William Benoit, 36, of Henderson, possession of a controlled substance.

Tags

County/Courts Reporter

Robin Y. Richardson is an award winning print journalist, serving as the county government and courts reporter. She earned her journalism degree from TSU and master's from LSUS. She is the proud mother of one daughter.