A Harrison County grand jury recently handed down 29 indictments, including several for drugs, burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault and child sex crimes.
Sex Assault of Child
The grand jury indicted 54-year-old Lancer Wayne Stokes, of Marshall, for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact. According to his indictment, the alleged incidents occurred on April 5. The victim is younger than age 17, the indictment notes.
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
The grand jury indicted 42-year-old Tony Jenkins, of Marshall, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence with a previous conviction. According to his indictment, Jenkins allegedly threatened a woman with a knife.
Others indicted for the June term were:
Danny Wayne Franklin, 41, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
Moses Martin Morales, 31, of Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
Darius Lydell Black, 20, of Lancaster, possession of marijuana;
Haley Marie Burton, 21, of Avinger, possession of a controlled substance;
Jesse Wayne Miller, 32, of Shreveport, La., possession of a controlled substance;
Amanda Lee Louton, 40, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
Ronnie Lee Harris Jr., 41, of Elysian Fields, possession of a controlled substance;
Christopher Derrion Manning, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation;
Harold Lynn Raven, 52, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Steve Douglas McIntyre, 47, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
Joshua Lee Jackson, 37, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
Landon Paul Whitten, 51, of Shreveport, La., possession of a controlled substance;
Darby Brooke Wright, 39, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
Ronald Joe Smith, 61, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Dustin Chad Martin, 31, of Waskom, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Trent Lamar Taylor, 57, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Patrick Riley Griffin, 21, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
Freticia LaKay Woolen, 32, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
Arthur Lee Hudson, 59, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
Sheryl Sherrae Nesbitt, 43, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
Robert Earl Marshall, 67, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
Thomas Paul White, 52, theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions;
Harold Barnard Epps, 56, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
Kaneshia LaShay Perkins, 27, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly;
Anthony Dewayne Gordon, 46, of Jefferson, sex offenders duty to register life/annually;
Jeremy William Benoit, 36, of Henderson, possession of a controlled substance.