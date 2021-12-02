A Harrison County grand jury recently handed down 32 indictments, including cases for kidnapping, deadly conduct and sexual assault charges, during its November term.
One indictment was sealed.
Aggravated kidnapping
The grand jury indicted Erick Arellano Lozada, 22, of Marshall, for aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault, and abandonment/endangerment of child by criminal negligence. All charges stem from an Aug. 6 incident.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 6, with intent to inflict bodily injury on a female victim, Lozada allegedly abducted a woman by restricting her movement without her consent in order to interfere with her liberty; and by moving her from one place to another with the intent to prevent her liberation, by using or threatening to use deadly force and by threatening to kill her.
The indictment further alleges that on Aug. 6, Lozada allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. The indictment goes on to say that on Aug. 6, the defendant knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence engaged in conduct that placed a child younger than age 15 in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment by forcing the child to be left unsupervised during the abduction.
Marshall Police Department learned about the incidents around 11:30 p.m. after being alerted of a vehicle crash that occurred on Victory Drive, according to a press release issued at the time.
When MPD officers responded to the scene, they witnessed a man chasing a woman around the vehicle.
Officers questioned the woman, who stated that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Lozada, had shown up at her residence unannounced and forcibly removed her from her home against her will. As Lozada drove away, the woman was able to grab and yank the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to drive off the road and crash. MPD officers then arrested Lozada.
Sexual assault
A Hallsville man, 40-year-old Kevin Ramon Fernandez, was indicted for sexual assault of a child.
According to the indictment, on March 10, Fernandez allegedly sexually assaulted a child younger than age 17.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation of the incident after responding to a call from Harris County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating a runaway girl, out of Spring.
Deputies were given an address in the Hallsville area after receiving a tip about the juvenile runaway’s possible location.
“Upon arrival of deputies to the address, it was discovered that the juvenile runaway was at the residence with an adult male who was not a relative,” HCSO said in a press release at the time.
“After a brief investigation, it was discovered that the male, identified as Kevin Fernandez, had allegedly provided THC gummies to the juvenile as well as alcohol,” sheriff’s officials said. “The alleged suspect advised deputies that the THC was located in the refrigerator and the THC gummies were recovered during the investigation.”
Deputies also discovered during the investigation that an alleged sexual assault had occurred. Fernandez was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance.
Deadly conduct
Jaquavious Damonte Robinson, 18, of Marshall was indicted for deadly conduct/discharging firearm. According to the indictment, on May 29, Robinson allegedly shot at a female victim.
The grand jury also indicted 18-year-old Terrell Kevion Owens, of Marshall, for deadly conduct/discharging firearm from an incident stemming from Oct. 4. According to the indictment, Owens allegedly discharged a firearm at or in the direction of an individual.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
The grand jury indicted Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the indictment, on March 23, Jackson allegedly caused bodily injury to a male victim by shooting him in the stomach, arm and wrist area.
Other indictments
- Sasha Sharea Price, 33, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than age 15;
- Cordarius Bernard Jones, 33, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Rashad Dijuan Williams, 26, of Marshall, money laundering;
- Alfedo Brito, 30, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Johnnie Mae Stephens, 59, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Jamarcus James Williams, 34, of Longview, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Kenneth John Ruelas, 44, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Jacorvin Martinnez Taylor, 31, of Shreveport, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
- John Allen Barfield, 60, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Isaiah Reyvon Nixon, 20, of Karnack, burglary of a habitation, harassment of a public servant;
- Alford James Smith Jr., 39, of Shreveport, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Anthony Lee Farina, 50, of Marshall, theft of copper material less than $20,000;
- Charlie Ray Craver, 34, of Ore City, theft of copper material less than $20,000;
- David Lee George, 55, of Marshall, theft of copper material less than $20,000;
- Michael Lewis Blanchette, 34, of Marshall, unlawful use of a criminal instrument;
- Cedric Griffin, 19, of Houston, theft of copper material less than $20,000, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Don Bernard Applon, 33, of Houston, theft of copper material less than $20,000, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Chesare Demontrae Rivers, 32, of Houston, theft of copper material less than $20,000, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Elayne Paige Warden, 41, of Marshall, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Randy Wayne Surratt, 42, of Longview, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Christopher Allen Layton, 38, of Marshall, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Christy Marie Fletcher, 37, of Marshall, three counts of theft of a firearm;
- Shaquatha Lashun Smith, 30, of Marshall, theft of a controlled substance less than $150,000;
- Tydre Demond Roberts, 55, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Ronnie Keith Robinson Jr., 38, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Stacey Dawayne Davis Jr., 25, of Karnack, assault family violence with a previous conviction.