A Harrison County grand jury recently handed down 35 indictments, including for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault against a public servant.
Assault Against a Public Servant
The grand jury indicted a 38-year-old Lakeport man for assault of a public servant. According to the indictment, on Nov. 2, 2022, the defendant Jermaine Cornelius Alexander caused bodily injury to Hallsville police officer R. Waldow by kicking and punching the officer as the officer attempted to arrest him.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, the officer was dispatched to the area of Victory Drive and Galilee Road in reference to a man that had jumped out of a vehicle and was acting suspicious. Upon arrival, the officer located a man who was outside of a residence on Ballpark Drive, speaking to an off-duty trooper. The suspect’s sister advised that he was on drugs. Due to his intoxicated state, he appeared to officers as being a danger to himself and others.
The probable cause for arrest report goes on to say as officers attempted to take Alexander into custody for public intoxication, Alexander began to resist and assault the officer and off-duty state trooper. The report further notes that while attempting to place him in handcuffs, Alexander allegedly attempted to remove the Hallsville officer’s handgun from its holster. He was ultimately handcuffed after several minutes.
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
The grand jury indicted two individuals for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for unrelated incidents.
The grand jury indicted 31-year-old Emily Malynn Roberts, of Marshall, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the indictment, on Oct. 19, 2022, Roberts allegedly caused bodily injury to her brother by stabbing him with a knife.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, officers were dispatched to a residence on Foster Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the officer observed a victim lying on the ground in the driveway covered in blood. The victim and another relative advised that his sister had stabbed him in the chest following an argument and had fled the scene on foot, headed towards the woods.
The grand jury also indicted 38-year-old Demon LaKeith Bray, of Jefferson, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an Oct. 25, 2022 incident. According to the indictment, Bray allegedly caused bodily injury to a man by shooting at him.
Other Indictments
Others indicted for the January term were:
- Dawalus Isaac Gatson, 40, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Claude Stephen Escude, 46, of Hallsville, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Treff Anne Sanders, 53, of Big Sandy, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility;
- Teresa Ann Osterkamp, 47, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Harold Steven Burns, 62, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- John Wayne Smith, 59, of DeBerry, possession of a controlled substance;
- Silvester Dotie, 60, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- DeMarcus LaDaryll Rudd, 31, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- James Justin-Cody Powell, 35, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Athea Frances Michalec, 44, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kenneth Wayne King Jr., 43, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jesse Montano, 33, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Melquiades Montano Jr., 26, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Migel Angel Gaona, 28, possession of a controlled substance;
- Eddie Floyd Hill Jr., 21, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Wade Edward Heim, 38, of Jefferson, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Richard Linwood Parrott Jr., 34, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
- Dominique Xavier Sneed, 35, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
- Danny Lewis Kirkland, 51, of DeBerry, theft of property more than or equal to $30,000, but less than $150,000;
- Bo Franklin Brevard, 24, of DeBerry, theft of property more than or equal to $30,000, but less than $150,000;
- Christopher Lee Collard, 41, of Jefferson, theft of material;
- Felicia Renee Dowell-Prewitt, 36, of Marshall, theft of material;
- Bryan Scott Barnhart, 38, of Kilgore, theft of material;
- James Eric Odell Smelley, 37, of Hallsville, tampering with oil and gas rigs without written authorization;
- Brian O’Keith Tucker, 39, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Roderick Roynell Allen, 36, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Brett Michael Grogan, 38, of Marshall, assault family violence with a previous conviction;
- Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 25, of Longview, endangering a child by criminal negligence;
- Eric Jay Hester, 36, of Waskom, injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury;
- Waylon Allen Simons, 38, of Marshall, failure to register as a sex offender;
- Terry Freeman Barnard, 33, of Longview, stalking