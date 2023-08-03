A Harrison County grand jury recently handed down 27 indictments, which included several in connections with death and an attempted capital murder of a police officer.
Attempted Capital Murder of an Officer
The grand jury indicted Robert Daniel Smith, 25, of Longview for the July 2 attempted capital murder of a peace officer.
According to the indictment, on July 2, Smith allegedly shot a firearm at a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy who was attempting to arrest him for aggravated assault.
Following the shooting, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher reported to the Harrison County Commissioners Court that HCSO was working with Gladewater police to help capture Smith, who was wanted for a shooting in Gladewater at the time.
“During the day, Gladewater PD notified us that they had a shooting in their city and the suspect had fled, leaving the victim behind,” Fletcher reported.
County officials were notified because the suspect, Smith, 25, was known to be a Harrison County resident, Fletcher said. Gladewater police issued a press release earlier that day alerting the public that they were searching for the suspect, who had allegedly shot someone in the vicinity of Texas 135 and U.S. 271.
Gladewater officials were alerted of the shooting around 1:48 p.m. that Sunday. The victim, a man around age 31, was taken to a Tyler hospital for medical treatment and was said to be in stable condition.
The suspect, Smith, was still on the run, however, and was reported to be armed and dangerous, Fletcher said.
“The suspect had three different addresses inside Harrison County, and was known to be a Harrison County resident,” Fletcher said Monday. “A new address up in the Harleton area was given. We went up and tried to locate and didn’t have much luck, but continued to comb that area. He was known to live in that area.”
Fletcher said the suspect was ultimately spotted by a patrol officer around 11:30 p.m. that Sunday.
“About 11:30 last night, one of the patrol supervisors found him hiding in his vehicle that was parked… but he had drawn on the license plates to change the numbers from the actual license plate,” the sheriff noted.
Smith was found hiding behind First Community Baptist Church, located at FM 2208 in Harleton.
“When the deputy pulled in, the guy immediately just came out after him,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “They kind of did a little back and forth. He ended up getting around him and getting out of there, but the deputy pursued him. As soon as he got close enough to him, he applied the brakes very heavily. And when the deputy got close, he got out of the window and started shooting at the deputy.”
The sheriff said the suspect shot at the deputy’s patrol unit 13 times while the deputy was still inside.
“He did successfully hit our unit, and then, in the end, made a U-turn to kind of re-engage our unit,” Sheriff Fletcher said.
The deputy, who was working alone, stepped out of the vehicle to defend himself, Fletcher said.
“He was by himself. The deputy was alone. He stepped out of his patrol unit with his patrol rifle and engaged the driver of the car,” said Fletcher. “By the end of it, they traded some 40 rounds and the suspect was stopped.”
The suspect, Smith, was airlifted to a local hospital to receive treatment. The sheriff said he was pleased to report the deputy survived the ordeal unharmed.
“It’s a nightmare in a deputy’s life. It’s a scary place sometimes,” said Fletcher. “With some of those realisms, you just don’t hear about them often enough. Thank goodness the deputy was not hurt.”
Murder Indictments
The grand jury indicted two men for the 2022 homicide of 20-year-old Jerrold Maze Jr., of Marshall.
Indicted were Andrek Jakhob Williams, 21, of Houston and Iymahd Nikwane Anderson, 20, of Marshall.
According to the indictments, on April 4, 2022, Williams and Anderson allegedly caused the death of Maze by shooting him with a firearm.
The two were arrested this year for the murder offense. Their bond was set at $1 million each for the crime.
According to Marshall Police Department, Williams was booked into the jail on May 19, while Anderson was booked June 6.
MPD reported that officers were called to the 600 block of Holland Street on April 4, 2022 in reference to a “trouble unknown” call of a person knocking on a door.
Officers found that one person had been shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The officers found a bullet-riddled car at the hospital and learned that the passenger had been shot several times by an unknown person wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.
The victim was identified as 20-year-old Maze. He died at the hospital from his injuries.
MPD said an investigation by Marshall Police Department detectives and the Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force led to the arrests. The homicide division of the Houston Police Department also assisted in the investigation.
“It is great to see the cooperation between MPD, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies working together to seek justice for victims of senseless violence,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.
Criminal Negligent Homicide
The grand jury indicted 22-year-old Raymond Joe Desantos, of Hallsville, for criminal negligent homicide in connection to an October 2022 crash that killed a Hughes Springs woman.
According to the indictment, on Oct. 15, Desantos, by criminal negligence, allegedly caused the death of Barbara Allen by driving at an unsafe speed and failing to adequately brake to avoid striking Allen’s vehicle from behind.
The Department of Public Safety reported at the time that troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. that day to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM Road 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
DPS said a preliminary investigation shows an SUV driven by DeSantos was traveling west on U.S. 80. The SUV passed another vehicle in a non-passing zone, then came back into the lane and struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker also traveling westbound.
The driver of the Can-Am Ryker was identified as 65-year-old Allen, of Hughes Springs. She was pronounced dead by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith
DeSantos was charged with criminal negligent homicide and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Other Indictments
Others indicted for the July term by the grand jury were:
- Jose Martin Mendieta, 47, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Tommy Wayne Anderson, 43, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Cristina Martinez, 44, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance;
- Infinity Ishyon Cain, 23, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Steve Glen Hildebrand, 55, of Spring, possession of a controlled substance;
- Mitchell Damon Darty, 47, of Arlington, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- Jacob Lee Boring, 33, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Daniel Wayne Smith, 39, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Ciara Danielle Wright, 28, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Samantha Nicole Rutledge, 45, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Clifton James Craver, 50, of Marshall, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Amber Nichole Lawson, 34, of Marshall, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Courtney Grace Howe, 33, of Lodi, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Beverly Michelle Noblit, 57, of Marshall, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000;
- Charles Douglas Buffington, 51, of Cleveland, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Roy Lee Hall Jr., 39, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Adrian Lidale Williams, 33, of Marshall, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Julian Ramon Oliver Jr., 25, of Marshall, injury to the elderly with intent to cause bodily injury;
- Monica Latereya Saizon, 28, of Waskom, injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury;
- Jackson Kole Ward, 20, intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury;
- Cody Wade Dial, 28, of Longview, sex offenders duty to register (failed to report new Facebook profile to authorities);
- Logan Wade Boyer, 33, of Hallsville, sex offenders duty to register (failed to provide information on vehicle he drives to authorities);
- William Ryan Fason, 45, of Marshall, publishing or threaten to publish intimate visual material;