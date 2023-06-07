A Harrison County grand jury recently handed down 29 indictments, including for lottery prize fraud, criminal negligent homicide and more.
Lottery Prize Fraud
The grand jury indicted Traquisha LaJaune Jones, 40, of Hallsville for the offense of claim lottery prize fraud more than $200 but less than or equal to $10,000.
According to the indictment, on Feb. 15, 2022, Jones allegedly claimed a lottery prize or share of a lottery prize that was $200 or more but less than $10,000 by fraud, deceit or misrepresentation by removing lottery tickets without permission.
Jones allegedly did the act in her capacity as an employee at Hallsville’s Bobcat Grocery.
According to the complaint filed by Hallsville Police Department Officer Ryan Waldow, the officer was dispatched to Bobcat Grocery, 302 E. Main St. on Feb. 19, 2022, in reference to the theft of 43 Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets over a time period of several weeks.
The store manager informed the officer that the defendant, who had worked at the store since Oct. 4, 2021, was assigned mostly to the evening shift as a sales clerk. After becoming suspicious of the missing lottery tickets, the store manager advised that he began reviewing security video of all of his employees’ shifts. The surveillance allegedly revealed the defendant taking a package of wrapped Texas Lottery tickets over to the lottery activation machine and subsequently activating them.
“The defendant is then seen taking the unopened package of lottery tickets and hiding them under a folder, and then at the end of the night placing them in a black plastic bag, and then into her backpack,” the complaint notes. “The defendant is then seen on security video leaving the store without paying for the lottery tickets.”
After verifying the video footage, Hallsville PD contacted Investigator Carlos Salinas, who works for the Texas Lottery Commission, and provided him with the information from the package of lottery tickets that the defendant allegedly stole from the store.
“Investigator Salinas was able to verify that several of the lottery tickets in that package had been redeemed for monies at the Brookshire’s located at 590 W. Main St., Hallsville,” the complaint states, noting the tickets were redeemed on Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:26 p.m.
Based on that discovery, the Hallsville officer then made contact with the Brookshire’s Corporate Office and spoke to Investigator Dane Tut about the matter. Tut was able to locate the transaction where the lottery tickets were redeemed, and was able to find security footage of two individuals who had redeemed the lottery tickets.
After reviewing the video, the Hallsville investigator was able to identify Jones as one who allegedly redeemed $300 in lottery tickets. She was accompanied by an unknown female who allegedly redeemed $60 in lottery tickets, the video showed.
“The defendant and the unknown female then leave the store and both get into a white colored van that was in the parking lot,” the complaint states. “The (investigating officer) was able to verify the lottery tickets that were redeemed on this day as part of the pack that the defendant had removed from the store without paying for them on the previous day.”
After conferring again with the store owner on the findings, Officer Waldow learned that the Bobcat Store owner discovered several more days where the defendant allegedly gave lottery tickets to an unknown man that was in the store. The store manager revealed to the investigator more redeemed lottery tickets, and showed the surveillance video from other days of the defendant’s shift.
“On Feb. 15, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the defendant is observed on video pulling several Texas Lottery scratch off tickets from the dispenser, and then going over to the register with them,” the complaint states. “Instead of scanning each of them into the register, the defendant instead charged the male one dollar for each ticket. The defendant did this a total of 11 times for this male. The male is then seen scratching off the lottery ticket and walking back up to the register, where the defendant then would scan the lottery ticket and see that it was a winning ticket.”
The complaint further notes that the defendant is then seen giving the man cash money from the register for the winning lottery tickets. The man is then observed taking part of the money that he received for the winning tickets, and placing part of the cash in his pocket and then placing the remaining money on the counter.
“The defendant is then seen taking the money and placing it in her back pocket,” the complaint indicates. “At no time is the male observed giving the defendant money for the face value of the lottery tickets that he paid one dollar each for.”
At the time the complaint was filed on March 10, 2022, Officer Waldow was able to identify 43 Texas Lottery tickets that the defendant is directly responsible for the non-payment of, along with a total redeemed cash value of $2,055.
Criminal Negligent Homicide
In other indictments, the grand jury indicted Edward Earl Warren Goodin, 37, for the offense of criminal negligent homicide. According to the indictment, on Sept. 19, 2021, Goodin did then and there, by criminal negligence, caused the death of an individual, Jesse Jackson, by driving a vehicle recklessly.
Other Indictments
Others indicted for the May term were:
- Breonna Sherrelle Harris, 27, of Longview, possession of marijuana more than four ounces, but less than or equal to five pounds;
- Roger Wildren Jackson Jr., 37, of Marshall, possession of marijuana more than four ounces, but less than or equal to five pounds;
- Leon Mathew McVay, 20, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jessica Rae Brewer, 41, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Roger Dale Burcham III, 41, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Robert Earl Valentine Jr., 37, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Patricia Ann Brasher, 57, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Keith Marcellis Hightower, 31, of Cedar Hill, possession of a controlled substance;
- Gerald Glen Hendricks, 41, of Center, possession of a controlled substance;
- Dajuan Markeem Hart, 33, of Mineola, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brandy Ann Wolf, 31, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Louis Dwayne Talley, 34, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kenneth Wayne Rider Jr., 44, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Amber Nicole Blankenship, 31, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Devarious Ramone Craig, 40, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Anthony Devon Byrd, 37, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Luis Diego Moncilla-Huerta, 19, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Dakota Hardee Stone, 19, of Waskom, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Taye Thomas Payne, 24, of Shreveport, La., evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Christopher Dwayne Hicks, 51, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Delvin Dewayne Rines, 32, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Steven William Groves, 29, of Longview, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Penny Michelle Stowe, 49, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Sandra Lynn Morris, 59, theft of property more than or equal to $30,000 but less than $150,000;
- Corey Durrell Jackson, 25, of DeSoto, deadly conduct (discharging firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Quincy Earl McCollister Jr., 20, of Marshall, deadly conduct (discharging firearm);