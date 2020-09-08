A Harrison grand jury met recently, handing down several indictments, which included retaliation, aggravated robbery, deadly conduct, intoxicated assault with a vehicle and more.
The grand jury indicted Jordan Christopher Martin, 35, of Longview, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and also for prohibited weapon. According to his indictment, on March 28, Martin allegedly caused bodily injury to his former roommate by shooting the man in the groin with a shotgun.
The indictment goes on to allege that the defendant knowingly possessed a short barrel firearm, a .410 New England shotgun, which was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record maintained by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or not subject to that registration requirement. Additionally, the weapon was not classified as a curio or relic by the US Department of Justice.
The probable cause for arrest report indicates that the act was seemingly self defense.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, on March 28, at 9:16 a.m., a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the 1800 block of Redmon Road in reference to an assault. Dispatch was advised that a person had been shot with a firearm. The victim had left the scene and was en route to Longview Good Shepherd’s emergency room.
Upon the officer’s arrival, he made contact with the alleged actor, who was identified as Martin. Martin informed the officer that it all started when his ex-roommate had awakened him, complaining about someone stealing his cell phone. Martin advised that he helped search for the cell phone in a bedroom. Martin told the officer that at some point the ex-roommate stopped looking for the phone and left the residence.
Martin said he then discovered his own cell phone missing and later found several of his own items in his former roommate’s belongings. He told the officer the ex-roommate later returned to the residence beating on the door and cursing at him. Martin said the ex-roommate then picked up a firearm that was in the residence and pointed it at Martin’s head.
“Martin stated he (then) pointed a short-barrel at (the ex-roommate) and fired off a round,” the probable cause for arrest report states.
INTOXICATED ASSAULT
In other indictments, the grand jury indicted Felix Alvarez Tamayo for intoxicated assault with a vehicle, causing serious bodily injury. According to the indictment, on Feb. 1, Tamayo allegedly operated a vehicle while drunk, causing serious bodily injury to Phuong Ho Warren — by accident or mistake — by driving into Warren’s vehicle.
RETALIATION
The grand jury also indicted Marvin Freeman, 40, of Hallsville, for obstruction or retaliation of a police officer. According to the indictment, on June 21, Freeman allegedly threatened to harm Hallsville PD Officer Matthew Leach, saying he would whoop his butt in retaliation for his arrest.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, the officer had responded to a call in which Freeman was attempting to kick in the door of a residence he had criminally trespassed on. Freeman had left by the time the officer arrived. When officer Leach spotted Freeman, Freeman allegedly did not comply with the officer’s commands to put his hands behind his back nor did he comply with the use of physical force.
“Marvin was able to slip away from me and he then took off running towards (a) residence where he forced entry into the residence,” Officer Leach wrote in his probable cause for arrest report.
After calling for backup, Leach and fellow officers were able to locate Freeman in the residence. The probable cause for arrest report indicates Freeman continued to resist arrest, causing officers to physically restrain him in order to place him into custody.
Officer Leach reported that Freeman made threatening remarks towards him as he transported him to the hospital for medical clearance. The officer said Freeman told him he’d find him, whoop his butt and bring his friends along to assault him.
ROBBERY/DEADLY CONDUCT
In other indictments, the grand jury indicted 29-year-old Darius Gordon Jones for aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
According to the indictment, on June 1, while in the course of committing theft of property, Jones allegedly threatened or placed a man in fear of imminent bodily injury or death by exhibiting a knife and a firearm. The indictment goes on to allege that Jones operated a vehicle without the consent of the owner.
The grand jury indicted Gary Powell Jr., 19, of Marshall, for deadly conduct, discharging a firearm. According to the indictment, on May 10, Powell allegedly discharged a firearm at or in the direction of a vehicle and the defendant was reckless as to whether the vehicle was occupied.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Others indicted were:
- Nathaniel Tyrone Zachery, 44, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Isaias Mata Sanchez Jr., 18, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Shirley Ann Burnham, 61, of Shreveport, La., theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Marcia Shunta Burnham, 43, of Shreveport, La., theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Daniel D. Wynn, 42, of Southhaven, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Landon Ross Fry, 41, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Joshua Paul Sawyer, 33, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Larry Lewis Stuart, 49, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kyle Martin, 36, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Lakeethan Tywan Pentecost, 37, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brian Earl McCowan, 42, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Stacey Dawayne Davis Jr., 24, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Sherman Daniel Stewart, 48, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Troy Gregory Frasier, 56, of Monroe, Louisiana, injury to a child;
- Joshua Robin Shirey, 36, of Marshall, two counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information;
- Tiffany Michelle Robbins, 47, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Kevin Cloninger, 40, of Robinson, burglary of a habitation;
- David Witcher, 56, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
- Jordan Maness, 28, of Longview, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Joseph Cloninger, 40, of Marshall, theft of material less than $20,000;
- Demario Slone, 31, of Shreveport, La., theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Antonio Robinson, 19, of Marshall, theft of a firearm, deadly conduct/discharging a firearm;
- Marlos Antonio Stoker, 42, of Longview, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance;
- Steven Ramon Carter, 36, of Bossier, La., unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.