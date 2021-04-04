Nathan James Turnbaugh, of Karnack, was recently indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for the Feb. 5 death of his stepfather, 65-year-old Elbert Wilson. The grand jury also indicted Christian Miguel Soto for the Jan. 25 murder of Fernando Valdovinos.
According to Turnbaugh’s indictment, the 46-year-old intentionally and knowingly caused the death of his stepfather, Elbert Wilson, by shooting Wilson in the chest with a firearm.
Turnbaugh’s probable cause for arrest report shows that 911 dispatchers were alerted after 8 p.m., Feb. 5, that a shooting had occurred at 12934 Farm-to-Market Road 134 in Karnack. The caller, Evy Wilson, stated that her husband had been shot by her son.
Shortly after, 911 dispatchers received a call from Turnbaugh around 8:45 p.m., notifying that he reportedly shot his stepfather and would be waiting in the yard for officers to arrive.
“At (8:49 p.m.), deputies arrived on the scene and found the victim, Elbert Wilson, lying in the living room unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest,” the probable cause for arrest report states.
Responding officers began life-saving efforts to the victim, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office officials reported, following the incident. Waskom Fire Department/EMS also arrived on the scene, subsequently transporting the gunshot victim to Oschner LSU hospital in Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m.
The probable cause for arrest report goes on to say that Turnbaugh allegedly used his personal Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm to shoot his stepfather during a verbal altercation.
According to the murder indictment against Christian Soto, the 19-year-old intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Fernando Valdovinos by allegedly shooting him in the neck with a firearm.
Soto was initially arrested by police, following a vehicle crash on Jan. 25 that occurred near Farm-to-Market Road 450 and Interstate Highway 20. His arrest during the crash led to a deadly confession and the discovery of a homicide victim, later identified as Fernando Valdovinos.
“While conducting the investigation regarding the accident, responding officers completed an arrest of an individual involved,” Harrison County Sheriff’s Office officials reported at the time. “The arrestee later assaulted a jail sergeant during the booking process, and was charged with several counts of possession of narcotics along with weapon violations.
“On Jan. 27, HCSO narcotics investigators conducted an interview with the same arrestee who began confessing to murdering his friend, in Longview and disposing of his corpse within Harrison County,” HCSO officials indicated, at the time. “Longview PD was immediately notified and both agencies began investigating the homicide jointly.”
On Jan. 28, HCSO led a grid search with the assistance of Texas Game Wardens, Hallsville Police Department, and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, to no avail.
The body was found the next day by a Hallsville PD investigator.
Intoxicated manslaughter case
In other indictments, the grand jury indicted Nathan Charles Guyer, 22, of Marshall, on two counts of intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle.
According to his indictment, on Jan. 5, Guyer allegedly operated a vehicle while intoxicated by a combination of Alprazolam and Delta-9-THC, and did by reason for such intoxication cause the death of two individuals, Dusty Gabbard and Haley Carroll, by accident or mistake by driving his vehicle into the vehicle of the injured parties.
Other indictments
Others indicted during the late March term were:
Demorres Trevard Howard, 38, of Kilgore, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
Matheaw Area Swenson, 44, of Hallsville, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
Raedonna Deane Bellomy, 37, of Diana, possession of marijuana;
Cecilia Aliene Williamson, 51, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
Kimberly Michelle Francis, 45, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Jacob Aaron Clark, 29, of Doyline, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance;
James Khyire Stephens, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Jemille Shimar McAfee, 37, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
Colt Dustin Tinney, 36, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
Demontez Lamar McCowan, 24, of Round Rock, possession of a controlled substance;
Patrick Cirenio Betancourt, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Shane David Fry, 32, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
Jessica Marie Comfort, 33, of Longview, burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance;
Skylar Paige Lampton, 30, of Marshall, burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance;
Drew Evans Furrh, 35, of Marshall, criminal mischief more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
Antonio Drew Johnson, 36, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
Prentis Bernard Washington III, 22, of Claiborne, Louisiana, two counts of theft of a firearm;
Dakota Demark Smith, 22, of Homer, Louisiana, two counts of theft of a firearm;
Brian Wood, 54, of Kilgore, theft of property by check more than or equal to $22,500, but less than $30,000;
Lester Earl Black, 50, of Longview, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
Dylan Brennan Thomas, 22, of Longview, theft of property more than or equal to $1,500 but less than $300,000;
Larry Gene Farnham, 63, of White Oak, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
Carla Euegina Head, 54, of Longview, forgery of a financial instrument;
Uraven Nicole Bass, 27, of Marshall, forgery of a financial instrument, engaging in organized criminal activity;
Kiara Lashay Singleton, 19, of Marshall, forgery of a financial instrument, engaging in organized criminal activity;
Shadarious Carr, 26, of Atlanta, Georgia, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Nathan Charles Bussey Jr., 37, of Hallsville, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Tracy Wayne Horton, 47, of Harleton, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Donald Hugh Peoples Jr., 44, of Longview, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Wesley Raynell Pearson, 35, of Shreveport, Louisiana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Chad Lamar White, 36, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
Demarqusa Antwon Henderson, 34, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
Brandon Scott Calhoun, 41, of Jefferson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Jeffery Paul Fitch Sr., 39, of Marshall, injury to the elderly with intent to commit bodily injury;
Jeff Phillip Sepulvado, 47, of DeBerry, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Zachery Allen Salmon, 36, of Marshall, assault against a public servant;
Malachi Xavier Lowe, 27, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Mark Adam Lewis, 40, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Maygn Lounedia Goode, 32, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance;
Shane Mikel Morris, 22, of Marshall, engaging in organized criminal activity;
Britton Wayne Morris, 23, of Marshall, engaging in organized criminal activity;
Johnathon Edward Cherry, 46, of Marshall, engaging in organized criminal activity;
Graylyn Antoine Rowl, 57, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Tabias Ke’unte Turnipseed, 21, of Griffin, Georgia, unauthorized use of a vehicle.