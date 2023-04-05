A Harrison County grand jury handed down 31 indictments last week, including four indictments related to a Jan. 15 shooting that took place outside of Jucy’s Taco in Marshall.
Seth Otholee Wilson, 19, of Queen City was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity in connection to the shooting incident, as well as Jamaal Samuel Jones, 26, of Linden.
Additionally, 18-year-old Santiago Jurek-Suarez and 23-year-old Michael Shane Jones were indicted for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.
According to the indictments of Wilson and Jones, on Jan. 15 the two allegedly collaborated with Michael Jones and John Beauchamp in carrying on criminal activity to commit the offense of robbery.
According to the indictment of Jurek-Suarez, on Jan. 15, the defendant allegedly caused bodily injury to Michael Jones by shooting Michael Jones, using a firearm during the commission of the assault.
Jones’ indictment alleges that on Jan. 15, Jones intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury to Jurek-Surez by also shooting him, using a firearm during the commission of the assault.
According to a press release issued by Marshall Police Department following the incident, MPD’s emergency telecommunications center received calls regarding shooting at the establishment located in the 2000 Block of Victory Drive that involved an unknown number of gunshot victims, at the time. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
Police said when officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
“Witnesses reported that a silver Nissan had left the scene, and another man had left running eastbound. Officers located the man, who had also been shot. He was also taken to a local hospital by ambulance,” MPD reported at the time.
Those suspects were arrested after given medical clearance from injuries suffered during the shooting.
Following further investigation, codefendants Jones and Wilson were taken into custody by MPD on Feb. 23 in connection with the incident after being apprehended by the Linden Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting investigation was led by detectives with the Marshall Police Department and the Joint Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth commended all involved in the investigation and arrests on a job well done.
“Our officers continue to work tirelessly on all our violent crime cases, which resulted in these charges and arrests,” Carruth said, following their arrests. “This investigation highlights the cooperative efforts of law enforcement professionals. The Marshall Police Department will continue our commitment to making our community safer.”
Jucy’s Taco also released a statement, following the shooting, recognizing the staff who was affected by the incident, stating; “We are incredibly proud and grateful for their heroism and commitment to the safety of their customers and community. They truly are heroes, and they have our deepest respect and gratitude.”
Child Crimes
In other indictments, the grand jury indicted two men on unrelated sex crimes against children. Tristin Alan Tabb, 18, of Longview was indicted for indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Geofrey Allen Riley, 33, of Hallsville was indicted for aggravated sexual assault with a child, indecency with a child by sexual contact and possession of child pornography.
According to Tabb’s indictment, the alleged incident took place on Aug. 17, 2022. The indictment notes that the victim was younger than age 17.
According to Riley’s indictment, the alleged aggravated sexual assault with a child offense took place on April 1, 2020. The victim was a child younger than age 14. The indictment goes on to say that indecency with a child by sexual contact was committed on Jun 1, 2020. The victim was younger than age 17.
The indictment further alleges that on July 28, 2021, Riley intentionally and knowingly possessed visual material that visually depicted and which defendant knew visually depicted a child who was younger than age 18, engaging in sexual conduct, namely lewd exhibition of the genitals.
Other March indictments were:
- Clifford Edward Prewitt, 54, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Gene Autry Wilson III, 22, of Cedar Hill, possession of a controlled substance;
- Byron Jerome Duke, 39, of Dallas, possession of a controlled substance;
- Crystal Ann Webb, 45, of Gilmer, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jesse Dean Curtis, 43, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Mangus Richard Welch, 42, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Felipe Abeja-Colin, 38, of Dublin, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance;
- Robert Earl Richardson, 41, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000;
- Cameron Todd Senn, 31, of Longview, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000;
- Kenneth Leon Brown, 57, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Marvin Jones, 43, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Brodrick Shawn Esters, 51, of Karnack, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Eddie Ray Jackson, 22, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
- Magan Anais Currans, 37, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Kristopher Aspeitia, 18, of Marshall, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Joshua William Carson, 34, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Wade Edward Heim, 38, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Brandy Ann Wolf, 31, of Waskom, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Christopher Wayne McKee, 42, of Carthage, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- John Kevin Robinson, 58, of League City, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Michael Shane Kelly Jr., 30, of Carthage, stalking, online harassment;
- Rodney Tyrone Stafford Jr., 22, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, theft of a firearm;
- Lance Crawford Peoples, 44, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Wesley Robinson, 34, of Shreveport, La., assault family violence with a previous conviction.