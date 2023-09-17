A Harrison County grand jury has indicted a Pasadena man for four counts of smuggling persons for monetary gain after an officer found him trying to transport four people who had illegally entered the country.
According to the indictment, on May 31, the defendant, 35-year-old Rene Eduardo Escobar, allegedly knowingly encouraged and induced four individuals — Jorge Alejandro Sanchez Agular, Jose Domingos Vazquez Hernandez, Jose Juan Oltehga-Rojas and Eleuterio Lorenzo-Paez — to enter and remain in the United States in violation of federal law (Federal Law 18 USC1324) by concealing them from detection.
According to the US Department of Justice website, justice.gov, Federal Law 18 USC1324 prohibits smuggling, domestic transportation of unauthorized immigrants, concealing or harboring unauthorized immigrants, encouraging or inducing unauthorized immigrants to enter the United States, and engaging in a conspiracy or aiding and abetting any of the preceding acts.
According to a probable cause for arrest report, the discovery was made when an officer conducted a traffic stop for a defective license plate. Upon making contact with the 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Escobar, the officer observed five occupants that he had not previously noticed due to the tinted dark windows and nighttime conditions.
Officer J. Cook, who filed the report, noted that he spotted numerous fast food bags and snacks throughout the vehicle while speaking with the driver. The sight of the backseat passengers covered in mud — from their pants to their shoes — also raised questions and cause for alarm, the officer noted.
When asked about the origin and destination of the trip, Escobar told the officer they were traveling from Houston to Chicago for work. After placing Escobar in the back of the patrol unit, the officer questioned the passengers on their whereabouts. The front seat passenger confirmed the destination was from Houston to Chicago, but could not advise the name of the driver.
After speaking with the front seat passenger, the officer made several more observations as he probed the three back seat passengers.
“While speaking with them, a strong scent of body odor and wet shoes permeated throughout the vehicle as if they had not had the opportunity to change clothes or bathe for quite some time,” Officer Cook reported. “All three individuals advised they were in the U.S. illegally, with one admitting he had crossed the U.S. border in Brownsville.”
All three told the officer they were traveling from Houston to Chicago for a construction job. However, during a consented search of the vehicle, the officer couldn’t find any luggage for anyone other than Escobar. He also didn’t find any work tools or equipment other than those owned by Escobar.
Officer Cook also found small plastic baggies with phone chargers and Mexican pesos in one of the door panels. The tint was also measured at 18 percent with a tint meter.
“Based on the conflicting stories, the evidence of mud, dirty clothes, and the lack of luggage, multiple fast food items and snacks, and the dark tint in conjunction with travel at night, I believed Escobar was smuggling the four occupants of the vehicle,” Officer Cook wrote in his probable cause for arrest report.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Escobar reportedly made an admission to the officer that he was transporting the individuals from Houston to Chicago for an unnamed person because he owed the person money. The officer further noted that Escobar allegedly stated that the vehicle was not his and that he picked up the vehicle and passengers from a house in Houston. Escobar also reportedly advised that that was his first and only time meeting any of the passengers.
Additional Indictments
Others indicted during the August term were:
- Mary Elizabeth Aguirre, 36, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Sonya Demitrice Smith, 62, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Antone Joseph Czajkowski, 36, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- LaTonya Michelle Stephens, 44, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Michelle Renee Kethley, 39, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Mindy Gail Tims, 44, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Vernon Howard James, 53, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Gary Dennis Nilson, 51, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- William Joseph Woods, 48, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Billy Keith Chastain, 46, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Percy Lee Everhart, 48, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Johnnie Roper Sargent, 54, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Justin Carl Smith, 32, of Waskom, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Brett Michael Grogan, 38, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Brandon Rex Chastain, 30, of Harleton, credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly;
- Shelby Sue Pitre, 42, burglary of a building;
- Karl Nicolas Chapman, 41, of Longview, burglary of a building;
- Benjamin Andrew Malcolm, 32, of Longview, burglary of a habitation;
- Megan Nicole Barrington, 33, of Lindale, burglary of a habitation;
- Desmond Smock Ofori, 32, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Jaylon J’Mickal Flamer, 20, of Longview, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Juan Miguel Arellano-Gonzalez, 26, of Marshall, assault of a public servant, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brantsen Joel Castloo, 31, assault of a peace officer;
- Conrad Everardo Fernandez, 36, of Waskom, two counts of abandonment/endangerment of a child by criminal negligence;
- John Wayne Morgan, 24, of Harleton, injury of a child with intent to cause bodily injury;
- Raymond Joseph Maglaris, 23, of Marshall, assault family violence;