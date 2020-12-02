A Harrison County grand jury recently returned two murder indictments involving two unrelated cases with gunshot victims.
In one of the cases, 61-year-old Charlene Chappell Keigi, of Marshall, was indicted for the Sept. 14 murder of her estranged boyfriend, Terry Thomas. According to the indictment, Keigi allegedly caused the death of Thomas by shooting him in the arm and back with a firearm.
According to a press release issued at the time of her arrest, Keigi made a 911 call to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch around 4 p.m., that day, alerting officials that her recently separated boyfriend was on the property at 320 Chapparal Ranch Road in Woodlawn.
“The 911 call was disconnected. Another call was received a short time later from the same caller stating that she had shot him,” the press release from HCSO indicated. “When deputies arrived on scene Charlene Keigi was detained and first aid was rendered to Terry Thomas until Marshall EMS arrived on scene and transported Thomas to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall, where he succumbed to his injuries.”
In the second indictment for murder, 21-year-old Chandler Isaiah Givins, of Marshall, was charged with the Oct. 5 homicide of 22-year-old Treyvon Woodkins at Decker Apartments, in Marshall. According to the indictment, Givins fatally shot Woodkins with a firearm.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, officers were dispatched around 4:12 p.m. to Decker Apartments at 2500 East End Blvd. S., in reference to a person that had been shot.
“Upon arrival, officers located Chandler Isaiah Givens in the parking lot of the complex with his hand in the air, advising he had shot a subject in one of the apartments,” the probable cause for arrest report states.
Officers located a male victim in the apartment that was later pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as Treyvon Woodkins. He was found on the apartment floor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
“The victim, Treyvon Woodkins, 22 of Marshall, was not breathing and officers could not locate a pulse,” Marshall Police Department officials stated in a press release, following the shooting.
“Paramedics with the Marshall Fire Department transported Woodkins to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall where he could not be revived in the emergency department of the hospital,” MPD officials said.
The probable cause for arrest report goes on to say that Givens was taken into custody at the time and transported for medical attention for a self-inflicted gunshot wound he received during the altercation. The gunshot wound was to his foot.
Police said after Givens’ release from the medical facility on Oct. 6, he was taken to Marshall Police Department where a custodial interview was conducted about the shooting. He was transported to the Harrison County Jail thereafter.
Sexual assault of a child indictment
The grand jury also indicted 20-year-old Darryle James Brennan Jr., of Marshall, for sexual assault of a child.
According to the indictment, on or about July 10, Brennan allegedly had sex with a child younger than age 17. According to the complaint filed by police, the reported victim was a 13-year-old girl.
Other indictments for November term
- Corey Dean Williams, 29, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information;
- Casey Jordan Roberts, 26, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Heather Breanna Downing, 25, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Sean Michael Winslow, 35, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Megan Lindsey Dodd, 36, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jonathan Charles Wallace, 38, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Ezequiel Huezo Alfaro, possession of a controlled substance;
- Breiston Miguel Bravo-Lazaro, 26, of Lawrence, New York, possession of a controlled substance;
- John Kirby Keene, 41, of Carthage, possession of a controlled substance;
- Staci Renee White, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brian Keith McAlister, 44, of Kilgore, possession of a controlled substance;
- Clinton Joshua Gilmore, 39, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kent Dwayne Boyd, 59, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Doyle Leeroy Greene, 61, of Avinger, possession of a controlled substance;
- Carrie Ann Simmons, 36, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jeffery Reed McGuire, 39, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Trevian Dewight Leary, 23, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Christopher Mark Sheridan, 50, of Longview, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Chenoa Marie Johnston, 43, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Marshall Ray Tucker, 43, of Pittsburg, burglary of a building;
- Jesus Salaiz IV, 29, of Longview, burglary of a habitation;
- Karen Elizabeth Cordova-Mejia, 20, of Gilmer, burglary of a habitation;
- Tresuin Charlze Gipson, 19, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.