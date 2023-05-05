The Harrison County grand jury recently handed down 23 indictments, including those for threats against peace officers as well as a local judge.
The grand jury indicted Jacob Jeffries, 30, of Marshall for terroristic threat against a peace officer, which was reportedly committed on Valentine’s Day. According to the indictment, Jeffries allegedly threatened to commit an act of violence, particularly aggravated assault, with intent to put a deputy of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, the incident occurred as deputies responded to a call regarding a hit and run vehicle crash on Texas 43 North. Jeffries was reportedly the driver that left the scene of the accident without providing information. Officers located him in a damaged vehicle on East Pinecrest Drive.
As the deputy made contact with him, Jeffries allegedly became argumentative and was therefore detained in hand restraints. He was ultimately placed into custody for violation of traffic code 550.023, which is the duty to give information and render aid. Officers further learned he had an active warrant out of Gregg County for violation of probation. As officers proceeded to take him to the local hospital for medical clearance, due to the crash, Jeffries allegedly made several threats of retaliation while sitting in the patrol unit, stating he would hurt the officer, come to his home and also cause the deputy harm the next time he saw him at the grocery store.
The probable cause for arrest report further alleges that Jeffries additionally threatened two jailers, telling one of them “I’m going to bang you up.”
In an unrelated incident, the grand jury indicted Sandy Mac George, 69, of Gilmer for obstruction or retaliation in connection with an Oct. 29, 2022 incident in which George allegedly threatened to shoot a local judge, and others.
Injury to a Child
In other indictments, the grand jury indicted two individuals for the offense of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury in connection with a Feb. 15 incident. Indicted were 52 year-old Monica Jewelette Lovely, of Marshall, and Satartia Ann Smith, 44, of Joaquin. According to both indictments, on Feb. 15, Lovely and Smith allegedly hit a male child age 14 years or younger in the face with their hands.
Other indictments for the April term were:
Jennifer Nicole Ramirez, 50, of Karnack, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
Angel DeJesus Beraza, 34, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
Shaunna Lynn Shaw, 37, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance;
Rebecca Lynn Rager, 44, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
Eddie Ray Jackson, 23, of Marshall, two counts of burglary of a building;
Angela Lea Camp, burglary of a habitation, 30, of Waskom, theft of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Tonya Marie Kinsey, 40, of DeBerry, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
Emmitt Robert Nicola, 52, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000;
Kerry Lynn Hodge, 42, of Marshall, theft of property enhanced more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000;
Marvin Jones, 43, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
Jason Glen Walker, 48, of Hallsville, forgery of a financial instrument;
Kornelius Centrall Bell, 34, of Marshall, forgery of a financial instrument;
Calvin Wayne Quinney-Nelson Jr., 26, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, theft of a firearm;
Timmy Young, 66, exploitation of the elderly;
Shayla Raylyn Carr, 23, of Marshall, hinder secured creditors more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000;
Richard Lee Christopher Jr., 21, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
James Patrick Bailey, 38, of Marshall, violation of bond/protective order assault/stalking;
Loly Nelson, 37, of Marshall, assault of a pregnant person;
Bryan Scott Barnhart, 38, of Kilgore, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000, possession of a controlled substance.