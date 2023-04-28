A Harrison County grand jury has no-billed four officers involved in two separate officer-involved shooting incidents that occurred last month that left one man dead and another possibly paralyzed.
“The grand jury heard both cases, and in both of them they found that the officers acted in self defense, and then the officers acted in defense of a third person,” Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain confirmed Friday, a day after the cases were presented to the grand jury for possible indictment.
“All four of them were no-billed,” he said.
The Texas Rangers investigated both incidents, which occurred two days apart in March.
The first incident, which occurred March 23, resulted in the death of 51-year-old Odel (D.Love) Hicks Jr., after two Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot him in self defense while responding to a fight in progress at a home on Lotta Road.
The second occurred March 25, resulting in the shooting of 43-year-old Shimon Faggett, who was hospitalized after the Marshall Police Department said two officers shot Faggett in self-defense after he pointed what turned out to be a replica rifle at them in downtown Marshall.
“It’s unfortunate; it’s sad. I mean family members lost a loved one (in one of the incidents); but as you can imagine, all the officers were wearing body cams, and it was entirely clear to the grand jury they were forced to shoot,” said McCain.
Harrison County Officer-Involved Shooting
McCain explained that in the county officer-involved shooting, deputies responded to a call regarding a fight at a residence on Lotta Road in Karnack.
“Turns out, the person that they were looking for wasn’t at that residence; he was at another residence on Lotta Road,” said McCain. “When they went to that residence, he had locked himself in a bedroom at the end of the hallway.
“The family said that he had mental health issues,” McCain continued. “And while the deputy and a family member were at the bedroom door trying to talk to him is when he started shooting through the door.”
The DA said when Hicks began shooting, all of the people in the home started fleeing for safety.
“When the family all ran out of the house, the suspect’s mother fell and she’s an elderly woman,” he noted. “She fell in the kitchen area. Deputies couldn’t get her out because he continued shooting through the door.”
Concerned about the safety of Hicks’ mother as the shooting continued, the officers stood guard, maintaining their positions.
“They couldn’t get her out, so they maintained their positions until he opened the door with a gun, and then that’s when they fired on him,” said McCain. “So with that case, the grand jury found that they acted in self defense. Both deputies were defending themselves, plus the defense of the third person, being the elderly mother.”
A preliminary autopsy report performed March 27, and obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the News Messenger, lists the preliminary cause of death as “gunshot wound of the torso perforating lungs and left kidney.” The report also notes the observation of an indetermined range gunshot wound to the head with exit, as well as an indeterminate range of gunshot wound of upper extremities. The autopsy listed his manner of death as homicide, which only means that a death was involved, McCain said.
“Of course homicide just means that somebody killed somebody. Murder says you did it unlawfully. So those deputies still committed a homicide, but by legal definition it wasn’t murder because they acted in self defense,” said McCain.
Marshall Officer-Involved Shooting
Regarding the March 25 officer-involved shooting, McCain said the incident occurred when officers followed up to multiple calls of a man carrying a rifle in downtown Marshall.
“In that one, MPD received multiple reports,” said McCain.
Officers were called around 11:23 p.m. that Saturday to the downtown area after receiving reports of a man dressed in a trench coat and carrying a rifle who was walking in the middle of the road.
The first caller reported what appeared to be a white male with a trench coat acting erratically and yelling while carrying a rifle.
“That’s what they started looking for, and then they started receiving more calls saying it was a light-skinned black male with a trench coat, rifle and also then carrying a phone, looking like he’s recording,” said McCain.
The suspicious person was first sighted near a local bar and walking towards Warehouse 208 where Elysian Fields High School was scheduled to have their prom that night, McCain said.
“The officers knew that Elysian Fields was having their prom there that night, and so they were unsure if he was intending to target a bunch of students,” McCain said. “Then they got another call that he was walking towards the courthouse, so they received a lot of information about him acting erratically, yelling, screaming, carrying a rifle and videoing.”
McCain said officers found the man, later identified as Shimon Faggett, sitting on the curb on the downtown square holding what looked to be a rifle.
“He stood up and started walking towards them, and the two officers arrived at the same time and ordered him to drop the weapon to investigate and still he continued to yell and scream and turned and leveled the gun on the officers,” said McCain. “And that’s when they fired.”
McCain said, in that case, it turned out to be a replica gun.
“It looked like a real rifle, but it turned out it was a pellet gun, and it was dark, and he leveled it on one of the officers; and so the grand jury found that, again, the one officer who it was leveled on acted in self defense and the other officer acted in defense of a third person because he was pointing a gun at the other officer,” said McCain. “That’s why they found in both cases self defense and defense of a third person.”
“As it turns out, both of them also had significant amounts of narcotics in their system,” he added, referring to circumstances in both cases.
In the March 25 incident, Faggett was taken to Christus Good Shepherd. He still remains hospitalized today.
“He’s still unconscious and he’s going to be paralyzed from the shoulders down, probably,” McCain said, noting his current condition.
Texas Ranger Josh Mason investigated the Marshall Police Department shooting. Ranger Glenn Davenport led the investigation in the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office shooting.
“The Harrison County shooting was investigated by the Texas Rangers and the crime scene was investigated by the Marshall Police Department crime scene investigation, so that we’re totally transparent,” said McCain. “Then in the Marshall shooting, the Rangers worked the crime and Harrison County crime scene worked the scene. So in the Marshall shooting, Marshall wasn’t involved in any aspect of the investigation. In the Harrison County shooting, Harrison County wasn’t involved in any aspect of it.”
McCain, who went to both crime scenes, expressed sympathy for all parties involved.
“It was pretty apparent,” he said of the cases being self defense.
“I hate it,” he said of the situation, “because families lost loved ones. I hate that [for] the officers... there’s a lot of psychological and emotional strain on the officers having to do that.”
Following the no-billing of the officers, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher also expressed his sentiments on the incident.
“In regards to the officer-involved shooting on March 23, HCSO deputies responded to a fight in progress call on Lotta Road. While investigating the call, the deputies were met with gunfire inside of a residence with other bystanders inside the home, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” the sheriff noted.
“This is never the outcome we look for, but certain events take place that leave you no choice,” Fletcher stated. “These deputies acted with valor and bravery in the face of danger.”
“Texas Rangers responded to the scene along with MPD crime scene to provide an outside investigation to the case,” he added. “On April 27, the Harrison County grand jury met and, after hearing the case, found that the deputies involved acted in self defense and defense of a third person.”
“This is a call that no sheriff or administrator wants to get, but it is the realism of the world we live in,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hicks family.”