The Harrison County road and bridge department is halfway through its summer road construction program, with more than 10 of the approximately 19 miles completed and in progress.
“The department has completed 8.733 miles of road reconstruction this summer, with 1.854 in progress for a total of 10.587 miles completed and in progress, thus far,” County Engineer John Paul Jones reported to the Harrison County commissioners on Tuesday.
As of Aug. 14, road and bridge has completed Munden Dance Hall Road in Precinct 1 and moved to Web Rogers Road to begin 1.16 miles that begin just south of Interstate 20, he said. Both projects are road damage repairs, funded by road damage construction funds collected from oil and gas companies who have affected the county’s roads with their heavy equipment.
“Once complete, all of Web Rogers Road under Harrison County maintenance, south of I-20 will have been reconstructed,” Jones said.
After Web Rogers, the east side crew plans to move to Old Town Road in Precinct 1 and then on to Byrd Circle in Precinct 2. Jones said crews have also wrapped up work on Waldron’s Ferry Road North in Precinct 3.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin was pleased to hear the news.
“Thank you for Waldron Ferry Road,” he told the county engineer. “That’s a highly traveled road, especially during the school year. It was completed just in time for the beginning of school. It definitely needed it.”
On the west side of the county, Jones said the west side crew has mobilized to Ora Asa Johnson Road in Precinct 4. Once completed there, the crew plans to reconstruct a portion of Edmondson Road.
Jones said as far as the road damage repairs, the department would like to thank Comstock Oil and Gas, Covey Park Resources LLC, and Rockcliff Energy for their cooperation in the road damage process. Approximately $600,000 in road damage funds was collected from those companies.
“Commissioner (William) Hatfield has shared his concerns over the huge increase in oilfield traffic in his precinct,” said Jones. “These three companies are major players in that increase and are doing their part to take care of the damages that they have caused to the county roads.”
Regarding the seal coat projects, the county engineer said they are set to be completed during the first part of next week by contractor, H. V. Caver. Roads to be seal coated are Stateline Road and Old 134 in Precinct 1; Fason Street and Moore Street in Precinct 2; Country Club Road West in Precinct 3 and McPhail Road in Precinct 4.
Road plan
The 2019 summer road construction plan calls for the repair of 19.327 miles of county road. Of the 19.327 miles planned for repair this year, 17.827 of them will be reconstructed; 1.5 miles are special projects.
According to the proposed plan, the 7.528 miles of road to be repaired in Precinct 1 are: Munden Dance Hall Road, beginning 0.7 miles from Gainsville Road; Washington Road; Judge Furrh Road; Old Town Road (South of FM 451); Old Port Caddo Road, starting at Texas 43; West Road, from the end of 2012 construction to the county line; and Buck Sherrod Road South, from FM 2199 to the Interstate 20 frontage road.
In Precinct 2, the 1.059 miles of roads slated to be reconstructed are: Jay Street; Jay Street Cut-off; Byrd Circle; and Old Port Caddo Road, starting at Texas 43.
The 4.171 miles of road in Precinct 3 set to be renewed are: Willow Road, beginning at Country Club Road West; Peter Bonner Road, beginning at Stan Summers Road, heading west; Community Boulevard; Waldrons Ferry Road North; and Cain Cemetery Road.
In Precinct 4, the 5.069 miles of roads to be repaired are: Margaret Drive; Ora Asa Johnson Road; Edmondson Road, beginning at Blackburn heading west; Davidson Road, beginning two miles west of FM 450; and the entire length of Roosevelt Taylor Road.