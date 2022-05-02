Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced that last week the county saw one of the lowest levels of new cases reported in months, with only three new cases reported of the COVID-19 virus.
This is compared to the addition of 18 new cases reported the week before, and 36 cases reported the week before that.
The county did have one additional fatality reported from the virus however, up from the last two weeks when no new deaths were reported.
"Even though our new case numbers have greatly improved, severe illness can still occur. If you or someone you know begins having symptoms, please seek treatment before it worsens," Sims said, "Join me in remembering the family that lost a loved one."