Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported Monday that the county only added eight new cases of COVID-19 the past week, a record low for the area since the pandemic began.
“Today we mark our lowest active case count and lowest new case numbers in a long time,” Sims said, “It appears that the whole state has seen a significant decline.”
Unfortunately, the county did add one additional fatality from the virus in the past 7 days.
“Please continue to be cautious and keep up the excellent hygiene practices. Excellent hygiene not only prevents COVID but a number of other illnesses,” Sims said, “As always, please remember the family who lost a loved one in your prayers.”
STATE
The Dallas Morning News reported on Sunday that across the state 637 more coronavirus cases were reported, including 624 new cases and 13 older ones that were recently reported by labs.
The state also reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing its death toll to 50,639.