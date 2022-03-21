During the past week Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced that the county has had a significant decline in COVID-19 cases.
"Over the past seven days, we've seen a significant decline in the number of new cases, "Sims said.
The county's average for new COVID-19 cases confirmed per day dropped to five, down from 22 the week before.
Additionally, the county only added 34 new cases of the virus in the past week, down from 157 new cases reported the week before.
The county still saw one additional fatality this week.
"Please continue to be cautious and help stop the spread," Sims said.