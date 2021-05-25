Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported Tuesday that the county has seen a significant improvement in its COVID-19 cases count, averaging just two new cases per day last week.
The total number of cases added last week was 15, with no new fatalities reported in the county.
“Our COVID case count has continued to improve significantly over the past seven days,” Sims said.
“It’s hard to say if the vaccines are helping or if we are just getting better at washing and sanitizing our hands or wearing our masks in crowded spaces. Maybe it’s a combination of all three. Whatever the case, let’s keep it up!”