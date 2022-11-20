UNCERTAIN — The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently entertained concerns regarding the state of roads surrounding one of Texas’ greatest tourist attractions, Caddo Lake.
Concerns were brought to the court by citizens of Uncertain during one of the court’s regular meeting. Leading the discussion was Duane Meyers, a licensed architect and longtime resident, who spoke on the need to repair pothole marred roads correctly and spend taxpayers’ money wisely, efficiently and effectively.
“I’m a licensed architect in the State of Texas and numerous other states that adjoin Texas. I bought out at Caddo in 2006 and moved out there permanently in 2010,” Meyers shared. “I live there and I office there.
“As you well know, Caddo Lake is one of the most beautiful places in the world. It was named Top 12 Lake by Travel and Leisure Magazine this past May, and it brings visitors from all over the United States and the world to kind of marvel at its mystique beauty,” said Meyers. “And personally, I travel about 30,000 miles by car every year and the first three miles I’m pulling out of the Caddo basin and the last three miles I’m pulling into the Caddo basin. And the roads out there, I get angry every time I do it and I drive out at least once a day, if not four or five times a day.”
Meyers said the conditions have damaged his car so badly that it’s cost him thousands of dollars in repairs.
“I’ve cracked an aluminum wheel on Dorough Road, hitting a pothole,” he said. “We have visitors and fellow neighbors out here that experience the same thing. It’s a constant topic of conversation out there.”
Meyers expressed that while Caddo Lake residents in Uncertain appreciate the attempts to patch and repair the rugged Dorough and Mound Pond Roads, it’s only a temporary band-aid to the problem.
“It was a little activity out there on Dorough Road and Mound Pond Road in terms of patches and repairs. And all of that’s appreciated, but what we see out there is majority of the patches that were done earlier this summer are worse than the conditions that they were creating,” he said.
“We pay taxes out there; we pay the salaries of everybody that is in this room. We appreciate the fact that you’re out there; but it’s embarrassing, I think, to the county to have repairs that are worse than what they were fixing.”
Meyers pointed out that road crews have even had to return to the community to re-patch areas that were already patched this past summer. Meyers said Dorough Road had gotten so bad, for instance, that he stopped using it as a short cut from his home.
Meyers said the conditions on Dorough Road were addressed, but done incorrectly with what he described as toxic Portland cement. He said he brought it to the attention of Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, who represents the area; County Judge Chad Sims; and road administrator Luke Davis in an 18-page report that he drafted. Meyers said crews did return and did a much better job with the overlays.
“And the work that’s been done on Dorough Road at this point in time is a lot better than what we saw a year ago,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s because it’s me chirping about it or not, but we do appreciate the attention to it, but we just want our tax dollars spent wisely, efficiently, effectively.
“We want your workers to be safe in the work that they’re doing,” he said.
“Again, on Dorough Road, we’ve got a B-plus; A-minus patch, and all the other ones are total fail,” said Meyers.
Meyers said, as spectators in the commissioner court meeting, the residents understand the necessary services the county has to fund with a certain amount of funds.
“Clearly you guys are spending millions and millions of dollars and have a lot of other things going on besides or roads. But, again, when visitors come to this area to see a wonder of the world, there are people down there that have million-dollar plus mobile homes, when they run down those roads,” said Meyers. “By the time they get to their destination, the cabinets are open, things are spilled; the doors are open. We have people that are carrying infants and car seats out there… just getting their teeth rattled.
“Just simply stated, our goal would be to be able to drive in our lane at the speed limit, and right now, it’s impossible to drive in your lane,” he described. “We’ve got some real safety hazards. There’s some intersections out there with some big potholes and deterioration. You gotta maneuver around those while you got oncoming traffic.”
He said it’s so bad, that an accident is bound to happen. Meyers said they want to work with the county to ensure roads are drivable and safe.
“We’re here to express our concern, number one,” said Meyers. “We’re all advocates of what you guys are doing. We’re advocates of Caddo Lake. We’re not adversaries, but we feel like there seems to be some oversight issues, especially with this last round that we had back in June.
“Again, we’re just redoing the areas that we just redid. And we know it’s expensive. And we’d appreciate it if we could have our money spent wisely and effectively and efficiently,” he said.
Court Response
Speaking for the court, County Judge Chad Sims said he along with commissioners would love for all areas of the county to have great roads, but the bottom line comes down to funding.
“We blew through our budgets this year,” said Sims. “And everybody knows fuel has gone up, but every other cost has just exceeded what we had projected.”
Judge Sims said he can empathize with the concerns as he, too, lives down a rough county road.
“I get it. I travel almost three miles every day down a county road that I believe is worst than what y’all drive on,” the county judge said. “It’s been over 20 years since mine has been redone, so it is not just you. It’s not just me, it’s all over the county. It comes down to funding. It really does.”
Meyers’ wife, Bennie Meyers, said the problem goes beyond funding.
“Part of the reason we’re here is it’s the bad repairs that’s been done recently. It’s just tearing our money up, throwing it away because of bad application,” she explained. “It’s the money that you did put in it. The products weren’t applied properly. So it’s not just the funding; we get that. But when they come, it’s gotta be done right. That was the knife that stuck in it. It’s like alright, I can’t sit back and hope the county does it right. That’s what started it.”
County Road Administrator Luke Davis said his crews never had a chance to get started good before being bombarded with phone calls. Despite complaints, he said residents there have expressed appreciation, as well.
Echoing Judge Sims’ sentiments, Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins confirmed that road maintenance is not an isolated issue, but countywide.
“The same complaints that you all are having right here, we have those same complaints throughout the county,” said Timmins. “It’s not just Caddo Lake. We have those same complaints down on Lotta Road, down on Coleman Road, in the Hallsville area, the Harleton area, Elysian Fields area. We’re having these same complaints. But to build those roads up to what I think you are talking about doing is going take an astronomical amount of money, and that’s what we don’t have because we still have departments at the courthouse. We still have a court system that has to run off of those same tax dollars that we’re talking about. We still have a sheriff’s department that has to run off of those same tax dollars. We still have elections that have to run off of those same tax dollars. If we spend all that money in one area, then we might as well shut the rest of the county down.”
Commissioner Hatfield, who represents the area, said he understands the citizens’ frustration, but the county prioritizes roads based on the recommendation of the road and bridge department, who makes their recommendation based on the condition of the road, traffic count and tax base.
“Caddo Lake doesn’t qualify for the majority of that,” said Hatfield.
Meyers said they understand it’s a limited budget, lots of roads and a priority system.
“We’re just asking you take a fresh look at how things are administered and oversight,” he said. “There seems to be an oversight issue as well and we just want our tax money spent properly and effectively.”
Highlighting the efficiency of the county, Hatfield noted that the governmental entity, as a whole, has done well being conservative with taxpayers’ money.
“We, as a group, and the other department heads and elected officials, they’re very frugal with their money and we work hard to get extra money and get things paid for by grants,” he said.
Hatfield noted that grant funding secured by the county has even benefited Uncertain since 2019.
“Since 2019, we’ve got $24,692,364.38 in grant money. Most of them were not matching grants,” he said.
Additionally, as first vice chair on the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) board, Hatfield said he assisted in obtaining a $350,000 grant for Uncertain.
“I made the motion this year to do infrastructure work inside the City of Uncertain on the roads and their drainage ditches,” he said. “$350,000 also went to Waskom, the same thing, for road repairs. $375,000 was earmarked for broadband. We’re trying our best.”
Judge Sims echoed Hatfield’s sentiments, noting the county has been going after any grants they possibly can to help fulfill needs. The county judge said another effort the county has made to help improve road conditions is outsource work to a third party.
“We have had substantial third party work,” said Sims. “We realize we’re not capable and able to get all of the work done and done as well as we’d like; so this year it’s my first, since I’ve been here, that we’ve had such significant third party work.”
Sims said the county has also put in a quote on a steel drum roller to further help maintain the roads.
“The first thing Mr. Davis and I talked about was getting some quotes on a steel roller. We get it,” said Sims.
Addressing Meyers, Hatfield assured that they’ll take his advice and get more involved when it comes to the repairs of the county roads.
“I don’t know much about road repairs but I know how to build a road. My rookie year we built a road up on Buck Sherrod and I know what it takes to build a road,” said Hatfield.
“I get a bad rap down there over the roads and I’ve done a whole lot for Caddo Lake,” he said, reflecting on the great recovery efforts the county made during the 2016 flood in the area, among other things.
“I want y’all to know that I do care,” said Hatfield. “Caddo Lake means a lot to me. I know the roads are killing me down there, but Caddo Lake means more to me than that and I will take your advice and be more involved with the road repair.”
“I’m in this seat because I like making things happen. I like being able to get out and get these grants and do all I can for the citizens of Harrison County and I promise you I will get more involved,” he added.
Timmins echoed his sentiments, assuring the citizens that they are in their corner.
“Let me just go out on a limb and tell you, we’re looking a little closely with eyes and see what can we do to help the citizens of Harrison County,” said Timmins.
Meyers thanked them for listening and assured that the citizens were all advocates and supports the county’s efforts as well
“We’re advocates. And I’ve done a lot of public work over the years and I’ve sat in a lot of city council meetings, commissioner courts, school board. You guys, it’s all volunteer and you take a lot of heat from time to time and I appreciate your time and effort,” said Meyers.