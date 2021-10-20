The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a resolution last week outlining the allocation of funds from the County Assistance District No. 1 sales tax option, proposed on the Nov. 2 ballot.
“Harrison County has approved the adoption of an order calling for an election for the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District No. 1, which would consist of imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent for the purpose of financing the operations of the district with said election to be placed on the ballot on November 2, 2021,” the resolution states.
The court voted back in May to place the sales and use tax on the ballot. If passed, funds from the sales tax will be allotted for the sheriff’s department, litter control, Emergency Services District as designated by the commissioners court and for county roads.
“Harrison County has 748 road miles which have excessive damage and are in need of repair, construction as well as routine maintenance; of which these funds would be allotted at 85 percent,” the resolution indicates.
The resolution goes on to note that the sheriff’s department is in need of additional deputies on patrol for the protection and well-being of the county.
Additionally, “Litter could be controlled and improved on county roads with designated funds to hire additional personnel to navigate county roads on a daily basis to prosecute for clean-up and elimination of trash along county roads,” the resolution explains.
“And the ESDs located in Harrison County are in need of funds for essential and vital use to equip firefighters and serve the public in fire and medical emergencies, firefighting equipment and apparatus, communication equipment as well as emergency medical kits with the remaining funds to be an allotted 15 percent to be used as needed by any of these workforces,” the resolution adds.
Chapter 387 of the Local Government Code allows for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would enable the county to capture tax revenue from those traveling through the coun
According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the money can be used for improvements such as road maintenance, law enforcement and fire protection. It cannot be applied to the county’s general fund.
County Judge Chad Sims explained before that the creation of the proposed Harrison County Assistance District No. 1 will help ease the burden of taxpayers by providing an additional resource to help fund some needed improvements.
Sims noted that Harrison County boasts six incorporated cities — Marshall, Waskom, Hallsville, Uncertain, Nesbitt and Scottsville. Because the incorporated cities already collect a sales tax inside their city limits, the imposition of a sales tax through a County Assistance District wouldn’t affect those cities.
The sales tax will only apply to businesses that are outside the city limits and are already subject to the 6.25 percent sales tax.
“The implementation of County Assistance District would allow the county to collect up to 2 percent in addition to the 6.25 percent,” Judge Sims explained before.