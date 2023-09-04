The Historic Landmark Preservation Board of Harrison County is looking to revitalize the Buard History Trail, a 99-minute driving tour through the New Town Neighborhood that showcases the history of the area.
Main Street Manager Lacy Burson said that the organization is looking to raise $35,000 in donations to assist with repairing and replacing lost or damaged signs along with trail, to allow the community and visitors to be able to drive the self-guided trail once more.
“With the passing of time, some of the signs are missing or damaged. It is no longer possible for residents and visitors to take the tour without a guide who knows where the designated sites are located,” Burson said.
The Buard trail itself was created in 2007 through the HLPB and the City of Marshall, and was named in honor of Rebecca D. Buard. It contains 28 sites with designated signs highlighting the history of African Americans in New Town.
Buard was a teacher in the Rosenwald School in the Highbridge Community, Pemberton High School and Wiley College. All of the signs on the Buard History Trail highlight local African American History in Marshall’s New Town Neighborhood.
“The Historic Landmark Preservation Board is asking for donations to help raise funds to replace the signs and to reestablish the trail as a functioning part of Marshall’s culture. You donation will have a great impact on the City of Marshall and the African American Community in the New Town Neighborhood,” Burson said.
The trail provides an overview of Marshall’s history, according to the Nation Civic League, and includes important African American sites such as historic Wiley College, New Town and the Old Powder Mill Cemetery, which includes the graves of two of the famous Tuskegee Airmen who served in World War II.
Sites include information on Professor Melvin B. Tolson, who inspired a generation of students at Wiley College, the oldest historically Black college west of the Mississippi.
Donations to the project are tax deductible, with donations able to be sent through check to the City of Marshall, mailed or dropped off at 401 S Alamo at City Hall.
For additional information, community members can contact Burson at (903) 930-7476.