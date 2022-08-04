The Texas Historical Commission recently honored the Harrison County Historical Commission with the prestigious Distinguished Service Award for preservation efforts made in 2021.

“Earning this award is a significant accomplishment,” stated THC outreach coordinator, Nano Calderon.

