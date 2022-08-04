The Texas Historical Commission recently honored the Harrison County Historical Commission with the prestigious Distinguished Service Award for preservation efforts made in 2021.
“Earning this award is a significant accomplishment,” stated THC outreach coordinator, Nano Calderon.
According to the THC, the annual award salutes the Harrison County Historical Commission for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities. Calderon applauded the HCHC for their diligence in finding ways to remain active during the challenging times of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate how appointees have faced challenges presented over the last year and implemented alternative ways to handle business during the pandemic — adhering to social distancing guidelines and changes to open meetings guidelines,” said Calderon, thanking the HCHC members for volunteering their time under such strenuous conditions.
THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe echoed Calderon’s sentiments.
“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued in communities across Texas,” said Wolfe. “The Harrison County CHC has demonstrated remarkable resiliency and innovation, and we are happy to honor its extraordinary volunteers with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award.”
Thomas Speir, chairman of the Harrison County Historical Commission, credited the entire membership for earning the distinction, once again.
“Thanks to everyone for their help with this achievement,” said Speir.
Calderon thanked the HCHC for their significant efforts in preserving history and historic resources for future generations.
“We hope that the ongoing recovery from the pandemic provides you with new opportunities in 2022,” Calderon said.
Notable Projects
As the county agency for historic preservation, the mission of the Harrison County Historical Commission is to assist the commissioners court and the THC in preservation of the county’s historic and cultural resources and to protect and preserve the county’s historic and prehistoric resources for the use, education, enjoyment and economic benefit of present and future generations.
For this year’s Distinguished Service Award, the first notable project the HCHC was recognized for was the updating of the county’s historical marker and plaques booklet.
The booklet was originally compiled and published by the HCHC in 1995, listing 98 historical markers and plaques in the county. The booklet was offered for free to the general public.
“In 2021, the Historical Commission completed, with the help of many of its members, an updated version of this booklet,” explained Speir. “This new booklet now lists 138 historical markers and plaques in Harrison County, and includes city and county maps indicating the location of these historical markers for the convenience of historic tourists, including local citizens.”
“This new booklet was published and distributed to area museums and offices at no charge so that the citizens of our county could come to understand and celebrate the depth of Harrison County’s history,” he said.
The booklet can be found for visitors into the county at the TxDOT “Welcome to Texas” rest stop, located off of Interstate 20, at the Texas and Louisiana border in Waskom.
The booklets are also available at both of the downtown county courthouses as well as at the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce. They’ve been a hit and high in demand since its publishing.
“This project has been praised locally as an important step in the education of our citizens in regard to our local history,” said Speir. “Frequent requests are made for more of these booklets from various sources, and are available from the Harrison CHC office.”
HCHC’s second project recognized for the 2021 service year was the compilation of a booklet, highlighting the locations of the historically documented water crossings into the county.
“In 2021, a project was initiated to document the locations of the historically documented water crossings into Harrison County. This included lists of crossings, fords, ferries, bridges (both public and train), and border communities built up at these location,” noted Speir. “A large database was created by Harrison CHC member Gerald Gibson, and local railroad expert Daryl Ware. This database was divided into crossings over the Sabine River on the southern border of the county, over Little Cypress Bayou on the northern border of the county, and Big Cypress Bayou/Caddo Lake in the northeast portion of the county.”
Speir said the project was undertaken with the help and cooperation of Bob Vernon, a renowned archeological steward and former chairman of the Cass County Historical Commission.
“His abilities in creating digital maps integrated with historic maps were taken advantage of to create a unique over-view of these various crossings,” said Speir.
The project became a collaborative effort amongst counties as not only were Harrison County and Cass County historians employed in research, but Panola County and Marion County as well, noted Speir.
“All of this accumulated data was shared with participants,” he said.
The Texas Historical Commission was so impressed by the project that the agency has now reached out to the HCHC to highlight the project on its website.
County Judge Chad Sims applauded the local HCHC for earning the distinction as a recipient of the award. Of the 193 reports received by the Texas Historical Commission for the 2021 year of service, the THC only presented 82 awards, which included to Harrison County.
“It’s a very honorable award,” Sims said as he presented the award to the HCHC on behalf of the THC Tuesday. “We appreciate what you do for our county.”