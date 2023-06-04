The Harrison County Historical Commission made the list of honorees again for the Distinguished Service Award, given by the Texas Historical Commission, in recognition of preservation efforts achieved in 2022.
According to the THC, the annual award salutes the Harrison County Historical Commission for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities. THC presents the awards annually to honor CHCs that demonstrate exceptional service to preserve the state’s heritage.
Harrison CAC was one of 83 to receive a distinguished service award out of the 197 participating counties.
“The Texas Historical Commission (THC) is pleased to announce 2022 Distinguished Service Award (DSA) recipients! While all County Historical Commission (CHC) efforts are valued, DSAs acknowledge above average performance based on statewide analysis of annual reports. For 2022, our agency received 197 reports and approved 83 DSAs,” THC officials noted. “Please join the THC in congratulating the following CHCs who have been awarded a 2022 DSA for their efforts to preserve and promote Texas’ diverse history.”
Notable Projects
As the county agency for historic preservation, the mission of the Harrison County Historical Commission is to assist the commissioners court and the THC in preservation of the county’s historic and cultural resources and to protect and preserve the county’s historic and prehistoric resources for the use, education, enjoyment and economic benefit of present and future generations.
For this year’s Distinguished Service Award, the first notable project the Harrison CHC was recognized for was assisting with the maintenance and upkeep of the Marshall and Greenwood Cemeteries.
The project was the result of a meeting held last May between Harrison CHC Chairman Thomas Speir, new City Manager Terrell Smith, as well as former Harrison CHC member Ann Brannon, cemetery committee chairman Bill Elliot, railroad researcher Daryl Ware, and Randy Pritchard, the city’s director of support services.
“The main discussion was on the maintenance and upkeep of the Marshall and Greenwood Cemeteries, both in Marshall, which have fallen somewhat into disrepair,” Speir explained. “It was decided through negotiation at this meeting that the city can use the $50,000 it has appropriated just to hire someone to maintain the Greenwood Cemetery, then city personnel can keep up the Marshall Cemetery on a regular basis by themselves, thus preserving both cemeteries with the existing resources.”
Another project related to the stabilization of the historic Stagecoach Road. Speir said the Harrison CHC reached out to the county’s road and bridge department last year to facilitate the project. As a result, the road and bridge department made plans to incorporate more concrete into the roadbed of the historic road to help stabilize it.
“Additionally, the Elysian Fields Community Improvement Association asked the Harrison CHC to come and discuss with them possible grants that they could use to repair the old Elysian Fields stone school building so they could turn it into a community center,” said Speir. “About the same time, the Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization organization in Karnack asked the Harrison CHC to come help with the same task on the old stone George W. Carver School in Karnack. Both buildings were toured and suggested grant sources were discussed with both groups to repair the buildings.”