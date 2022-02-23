In celebration of Black History Month, the Harrison County Historical Commission has been busy, continuing to record the legacies of the county’s historic black settlements, as part of the Texas Freedom Colonies Project.
“Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, is slightly more than half over, and we have been asked to help find and record some information of that portion of Harrison County history,” shared Thomas Speir, chair of the HCHC.
According to the Texas Freedom Colonies Project website, the project is an educational and social justice initiative dedicated to supporting the preservation of Black settlement landscapes, heritage and grassroots preservation practices through research.
Project administrators noted that the goal of the project is to prevent the erasure, destruction and decay of cultural properties within Black settlements in partnership with descendant communities. Cultural properties are defined as homes and farmsteads, churches, cemeteries, fraternal organization halls and schools.
“The Texas Freedom Colonies Project has been ongoing for awhile, and we have successfully recorded at least three African American communities that once existed here,” said Speir, thanking HCHC member, Earnol Brewster, who has spearheaded the project the last couple of years.
The three that have been documented so far by the Harrison County Historical Commission include Canaan, Galilee (located in rural Hallsville off FM 2625), and Pleasant Hill.
The HCHC welcomes any other recommendations of former Black communities in the area to record, and invited all to review the Freedom Colonies database at https://www.thetexasfreedomcoloniesproject.com/.
“Please take the time to look at the Freedom Colonies database and see what data you can provide us so that we may add more Harrison County communities to this database,” said Speir. “Thank you for your help.”
According to the Texas Freedom Colonies website, African Americans accumulated land and founded 557 historic black settlements or freedom colonies from 1865-1930.
“Since their founding, freedom colony descendants have dispersed, and hundreds of settlements’ status and locations are unknown,” the website states. “The Texas Freedom Colonies Project puts freedom colonies on the map, on policy agendas, and at the center of Texas history.”