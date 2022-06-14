The Harrison County Historical Commission held its annual Preservation Award presentation ceremony Sunday, awarding four honorees.
The event kicked off at 1:30 p.m. at the Black House on the grounds of the Starr Family Home State Historic Site.
Ann Brannon received the Max Lale Award for Historic Preservation. The award, which is named in honor of former HCHC chairman, journalist, historian and author Max S. Lale, is given to individuals, projects or organizations that significantly contribute to the understanding or preservation of cultural and historic resources.
Thomas Speir, president of the HCHC, noted that categories include restoration, preservation or rehabilitation projects and non-construction projects such as books, a scholarly paper, presentation, educational or media achievement.
“Ann Brannon has deserved this award for many years,” said Speir.
He said Brannon was a member of the historical commission for several years and still serves as one of the primary guardians of Marshall and Greenwood cemeteries today.
“Last year she resigned from the Historical Commission and took over as president of the Harrison County Historical Society,” said Speir. “When nominations for a preservation award were opened, her name immediately came to the head of the list!”
This year’s Marjorie Perkins Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award went to Jerry Graves. The award is named after Marjorie Bryant Perkins, a renowned pioneering preservationist and community activist of Marshall and Harrison County, who also served as a member of the HCHC for 40 years.
“This award named in her honor recognizes an individual for outstanding volunteer service to historic preservation, downtown revitalization, heritage tourism or community service,” noted Speir.
That’s something Graves has exhibited, particularly through his efforts as a member of the Harrison County Master Gardeners.
“A few years ago, the Harrison County Historical Commission got authorization for the erection of the “WWII Veteran’s Memorial Highway” signs at each end of US Highway 80 as you enter Harrison County,” said Speir. “To help promote those signs, and make them more visible to passing motorists, we reached out to the Harrison County Master Gardeners to help us. Mr. Jerry Graves reached back to us and personally planted wildflower gardens under each sign, so that each spring they might bloom and help attract attention to these official highway designation signs.
Amy Ware was the recipient of the Harrison County Historical Commission Award of Merit. The award recognizes the efforts and/or contributions of an individual or organization involved in preserving Harrison County’s cultural and historical resources, explained Speir.
“Marshall Mayor Amy Ware has gone out of her way to help with the preservation of Marshall’s and Harrison County’s history more than almost any other elected city official in decades,” Speir shared. “She has met with our office several times working to restore sites and to plan new historical markers. For her efforts in preserving Harrison County’s cultural and historical resources, the 2022 Harrison County Historical Commission Award of Merit goes to Amy Ware”
Barbara Cox was honored with the Harrison County Historical Commission Chairman’s Award, a reinstated recognition added this year.
“When nominations for this year’s awards were opened there was a unanimous petition to add the Harrison County Historical Commission Chairman’s Award,” said Speir. “This is a seldom enacted award that has not been used since 2014. This award recognizes the efforts of an individual who has made a dedicated effort in preserving Harrison County’s cultural and historical resources.”
Cox was awarded the honor due to her efforts in carrying out the mission of the HCHC. As the agency of the county for historic preservation, the mission of the HCHC is to assist the commissioners court and the Texas Historical Commission (THC) in the preservation of our county’s historic and cultural resources and to protect and preserve the county’s historic and prehistoric resources for the use, education, enjoyment and economic benefit of present and future generations.
“Barbara Cox was the only nominee for this award. She serves as the chairperson of our education committee, and directs our annual history fair,” said Speir. “Barbara Cox was awarded this recognition by a unanimous decision by our members.
“For her efforts in preserving Harrison County’s cultural and historical resources, the 2022 Harrison County Historical Commission Chairman’s Award goes to Barbara Cox,” he said.