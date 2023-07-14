Harrison County Museum Executive Director Becky Palmer recently announced plans to retire next month, following an outstanding nine-year career at the museum.
Palmer decided to retire to enjoy more time with her husband, former County Auditor Marc Palmer, who battles Parkinson’s disease. Museum Board President Michael Smith said Palmer has given so much to the community in her role, and the museum definitely appreciates her efforts.
“Becky’s tenure as museum director has been a phenomenal success both for the museum and for the citizens of Harrison County,” said Smith. “She has not only helped build a solid institution that serves our community across three different buildings — she had personally seen to it that the young people of our county continue to have firsthand experience with our county’s history.”
“There’s an old saying that you can’t know where you are going if you don’t know where you’ve been, and she understands how critical it is for our children to understand our shared history to put them in the best position to have a successful future,” added Smith. “Especially, for me, as a two-time time president whose first time around in 1995-1996, we didn’t have paid staff, much less a professional director, it has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with her. I wish her all the best in her second retirement with Marc, but we look forward to being able to work with her some more in the future as a fellow volunteer.”
A Fulfilling Career
Palmer began her career at the museum shortly after retiring from her 26-year career in education. During her tenure at the museum, she served five years as education director and four years as executive director.
And because the museum has now tripled in size even from the time she started, the director position requires someone who is willing to invest at least four days a week to the role.
“The museum has, from the time I started to now, tripled in size. A lot of it was due to our previous directors and boards and their hard work,” said Palmer. “I just carried that forward. And now, we are three times the size. And so a four-day executive director is vitally important.”
Palmer said she came along after a long legacy of retired teachers, including the late Inez Hatley Hughes, a retired high school English teacher who served as volunteer director of the Harrison County Historical Museum for more than 25 years. The museum’s research center is named in her honor.
“It’s just an easy transition from teaching to working with the museum,” said Palmer. “I was a language arts teacher, but history was my second specialization in college, so it was right up my alley to come on into history.”
Palmer said she’s looking forward to retirement, but will miss working in her capacity at the museum where she’s had the pleasure of introducing the world to the county’s hidden gems and rich history.
“This is a fun job. This is one of those things where you get to see things that nobody else gets to see,” said Palmer.
“The most rewarding thing about the executive director at the museum is the people you get to meet and seeing the faces on adults who don’t know the history of this county and are always surprised of the richness and diversity of the county,” Palmer shared. “It’s always nice to be able to let them see the exhibits and see what we have.”
It’s a key role that she doesn’t take lightly.
“It is an important mission of the museum to preserve, conserve the history of this county. It only takes one generation to lose your history; and so, we are truly looking for someone who has a heart for this, and can continue to build on the progress we’ve made,” said Palmer.
Palmer said she’s proud of the strides the museum has made, even during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“No matter what happens, the museum will continue forward,” said Palmer. “I said that when COVID hit, no matter what happens, the museum will move forward; and we have.”
“We have moved forward in all three locations; and in one from three employees to seven,” she said.
Palmer will mostly miss the connections she’s made with visitors, particularly the children she encounters throughout the year as the museum hosts them for school field trips, the annual summer History Rocks Children’s Day Camp and more.
“When children make a connection about something and light up about that and get excited, that’s really most the rewarding,” said Palmer.
Palmer said working with children has always been her passion. She’s always worked with children throughout her adult life from babysitting to teaching Bible study, Sunday school and as an educator prior to coming to the museum.
“For more than 50 years, I have worked with kids, and so I know I’m going to miss that interaction of day camps and interaction of the school trips and the private schools that, and the kids I meet,” she said. “They’re so precious.”
“Some of the kids, who were in day camp the whole five years, are now in high school,” she said, sharing she’s had the pleasure of watching them grow in the museum programs throughout the years. “I’ll miss that interaction with the children. I really enjoyed it.”
“And of course the museum’s mission is education. That makes it easy for me. But, it is fun,” said Palmer. “It really is fun. If you have creativity, like designing things and creating, this is a great job.”
Palmer said she’s also enjoyed partnering with fellow museums throughout the county and other nonprofit organizations such as the Marshall Regional Arts Council to provide arts education programs.
Although she’s retiring, she’s still thrilled to be able to continue to help at the museum on a voluntary basis at the research center.
As she heads to retirement, Palmer said she’s looking forward to spending more time with her husband, cruising around the world. She’s excited about the future of the museum, however, and hopes more get to know what a treasure it is.
“We just have so many areas that we’re sparking new programs and working to actually get the collection to the public because it’s been in storage for so many years,” said Palmer. “We have plenty to exhibit.
“The exciting part right now is just getting the collection out to the public where they can see it, and we definitely want the word out locally that these things are moving and changing every six months,” she said of the three rotating exhibits the county museum has, which includes the gift shop rotating exhibit as well as “Places in the Heart” and the “West Gallery” rotating exhibits that are located at Memorial City Hall.
The museum is also home to the permanent interactive Service and Sacrifice military exhibit, housed in Memorial City Hall, and also the state-of-the-art exhibits located at the 1901 historic county courthouse.
Palmer said she’s proud of the museum’s legacy and the reputation it has made, landing as the number one attraction for Marshall on the website, Travelocity.
“Ninety-nine percent of our visitors come from out of town. They don’t come from Marshall,” said Palmer. “I always ask: ‘How do you know about us because there’s not a sign on either building? How do you know about us?’
The popular response is either Texas Highways magazine or “Travelocity.”
“They say: ‘Travelocity. You were the first thing on Trip Advisor. You were first,’” shared Palmer. “We’re kind of proud of being No. 1 on Trip Advisor for Marshall, Texas.”
Applicant Search
With the news of her retirement, the museum board is currently accepting applications to fill the vacant role.
“We’re looking for someone who is outgoing, and can engage with the community,” said Palmer, who is assisting with the search. “We’re looking for someone who enjoys history.”
She said the job will especially be ideal for a retired teacher who would like to supplement their retirement income for the part-time position.
“For retired teachers who want to supplement their retirement, it’s the perfect job,” said Palmer. “That’s what I did.”
Applications for the vacant executive director position can be mailed to P.O. Box 1987, Marshall, Texas 75671.
“We will be reviewing and calling in those applicants for interviews once all applications have come in,” said Palmer.
According to the job description, the museum executive director reports to the board of director. Duties include recommending policies and new programs; and advising, overseeing and implementing the museum’s basic goals and its administrative and financial policies for all museum spaces.
The director shall also be responsible for the museum’s administration and its activities according to the policies established by the board, have the authority to employ and dismiss museum staff personnel, keep the board informed (through informal reports at board meetings) on conditions and activities, and make recommendations in regard thereto as seems proper.
The director shall also prepare the annual preliminary budget, oversee receipts and disbursements, and conduct regular budgetary compliance.
Additionally, the director shall work in cooperation with exhibits collection coordinator to supervise the care, custody, exhibition of, and use of the museum collection. The director is also tasked with planning and supervising all programming and exhibitions in museum spaces.
The director must also work in conjunction with the activities of all committees and implement board guidelines sand policies.
Additional responsibilities:
- In coordination with the board, manage the museum’s fundraising and development work, including writing grant proposals, producing events, approaching possible donors or other activities to support the annual budget.
- In coordination with membership/public relations committee build public support and increase membership.
- Serve as education coordinator working with education committee to implement programs for school children and adults.