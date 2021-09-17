The Harrison County Historical Museum is pleased to announce the return of its Journey Stories series, highlighting the service of Maj. General Vernon B. Lewis Jr. with the theme “From the Piney Woods to the Pentagon.”
The highly anticipated lecture series is returning at 6 p.m. Friday after a two-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
“The Harrison County Historical Museum is proud to tell the Journey Story of Major General Vernon B. Lewis Jr.,” said museum director Becky Palmer.
“Every combat warrior has war stories... stories you never hear about because most heroes rarely discuss their sacrifices and experiences in war,” she said. “They just move on.”
The museum is excited to share the story of Lewis, a retired major general in the U.S. Army. Lewis is the most decorated veteran in Harrison County, Palmer said.
“He’s kicking off the first one since the COVID-19 (pandemic shutdown),” Palmer added. “We hope to do this once a quarter.”
Friday’s Journey Stories lecture will be presented by guest lecturer Tom Wynn, a Vietnam veteran, who is also Lewis’ dear friend. The event will be held at the Memorial City Hall Performance Center Auditorium, located at 110 E. Houston St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. In addition to the lecture presentation, music will be provided by the trio Becky, Pam and Dwight.
Marshall High School’s ROTC will also take part in the occasion, serving as ushers, presenting the colors and leading the pledge of allegiance.
Admission is by donation. The public is invited to attend.
“This is open to the public,” said Palmer. “We encourage everyone to come. We have 500 seats to fill. It’s open seating.
“Admission is by donation. Find a seat and enjoy,” said Palmer.
Palmer noted that the museum is thrilled to be able to host the event at the Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
“The Harrison County Historical Museum is so pleased to start back with our adult education program,” she said. “We want to do it at Memorial City Hall Performance Center because we have a museum that honors our veterans there.”
Palmer said veterans definitely make a difference in the lives of people. She also encourages the public to take a moment to take a free tour of the innovative Service & Sacrifice permanent exhibit in the Steve and Penney Carlile Gallery inside of Memorial City Hall.
“If you’ve not seen the exhibits at Service & Sacrifice, we hope you take the time before or after to look at what we have there,” she said.
The museum was honored as the 2020 John L Nau III Award of Excellence in Museum recipient by the Texas Historical Commission. The award is the second highest Award of Excellence in Museums presented by THC, following the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation.
“We are very proud for them choosing us,” said Palmer.
“The museum is very pleased to be able to get back to bringing people in,” she added.
Museum membership information will be available at Friday’s event for anyone interested in joining and supporting the museum and its mission.
“Come as you (are), dressed casual or formal,” said Palmer. “Feel free to donate what you feel our programs are worth, and join us for this special historical lecture.”