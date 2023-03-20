A rare first-person account of a historic figure once known as “the bravest woman in Texas” will be examined Wednesday, March 22 as the Harrison County Historical Museum presents its Journey Stories lecture titled “Harriet Potter Ames, My Time in Texas.”
“Harriet Potter penned her own story of her time in Texas,” said Becky Palmer, executive director of the museum. “The museum is presenting her words through Fran Hurley, the executive director of Marshall Regional Arts Council.”
Doors for Wednesday’s event will open at 10:30 a.m. on the third floor of Memorial City Hall Performance Center, located at 110 E. Houston St. in Marshall. The lecture will begin at 11 a.m.
Retired local attorney Sam Moseley will present the introduction and conclusion of the lecture. The program is the second part of the Potter’s Point story. The first part was introduced in the fall, featuring Moseley as the guest speaker of Harriet’s husband, Robert Potter’s story.
“This is Harriet’s point of view on her time in Texas with Robert,” Palmer said of the upcoming lecture series. The program will be based off the book, “The History of Harriet A. Ames during the Early Day of Texas.”
“Written by herself at the age of 83, the book ‘Love is a Wild Assault’ was written from this account,’” noted Palmer.
The book is a favorite of presenter Fran Hurley, who was introduced to the story decades ago, following the Vietnam War.
“How I got to know Harriett was when my husband was back from Vietnam and in the hospital. He was in the hospital for three months, and I would go down to Fort Polk and spend the weekends, and I had nothing to do at night, so I would read, and I got the book Love is a Wild Assault,” shared Hurley. “So, I became interested in her.”
The fact that the book gives Harriet’s own rare account of pioneer life on Caddo Lake was particularly intriguing.
“Now I had an interest in Caddo Lake to begin with because my sister and brother-in-law had a home on Caddo and I spent a lot of time on Caddo and got to see a lot of it,” said Hurley, describing how beautiful and intriguing the lake is. “So that, all together made me really fall in love with Harriet and her spirit, and the trying times that she faced and how she managed.”
“I developed a great respect for her,” said Hurley. “So when Becky said would you be willing to be Harriet Potter, the character, the woman in this presentation, I said yes.”
Hurley is thrilled for the opportunity to spotlight Harriet’s story.
“I hope to bring the feeling of Harriet alive,” said Hurley, who is not only active as executive director for Marshall Regional Arts Council, but has also been active with local community theatre productions.
“It’s a real delight to me to get to speak her words and share her words,” said Hurley. “She was an amazingly strong, feisty lady, and had a great respect and love for Caddo Lake, and her husband and her children.”
The museum invites the public to come out and hear more about “Harriet Potter Ames, My Time in Texas” at Wednesday’s special lecture.
“First person accounts of life in the wilds of northeast Texas are rare. Rarer still are first-person accounts of pioneer life on Caddo Lake,” said Palmer. “This is one of the rarest.”
Attendees are invited to bring their lunch. The museum will provide a charcuterie board for attendee’s enjoyment, along with tea and water. Admission is free; donations are accepted.