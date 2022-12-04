The history and progression of the City of Hallsville will be explored as the Harrison County Historical Museum presents the community in a new showcase of the rotating exhibit, “Places in the Heart,” beginning with an opening reception Dec. 7.
The 700-square foot rotating exhibit space, located on the second floor of Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall, is an ongoing tribute to Harrison County’s communities.
The City of Hallsville is the fourth to be exhibited in the gallery. Museum Director Becky Palmer said she appreciates the Hallsville committee for personally selecting the artifacts to be featured in the showcase.
“The Hallsville committee consisted of (former county commissioner) James and Carol Greer, (former Hallsville mayor) Charles and Carolyn and (Precinct 3) County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin,” said Palmer.
“We always like for communities to tell their own stories, to choose their own what they want to be exhibited for their communities. So they pulled this together pretty quickly and we added lots of artifacts to the cases,” she said. “So we are excited to get Hallsville up and running. This is the fourth one. The first one we did was Waskom/Jonesville communities, then we did Harleton, and we did Karnack and now we’re doing Hallsville.”
The opening reception will be 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 on the second floor of Memorial City Hall.
“It’s always here and people can always come through,” said Palmer regarding the showcase.
Wednesday’s opening reception will be come-and-go. Refreshments will be served. Palmer said the museum is pleased to have Commissioner Mauldin, who represents the Hallsville area, to share some sentiments on the city.
“It’ll be a short little talk about Hallsville and it’ll be viewing,” she said.
The exhibit highlights a variety of things, ranging from Hallsville athletics, schools, musical interests and leisure.
“Each wall is designated by the committee to represent some part of the community,” noted Palmer. “Of course the school wall has always been the school wall, and every community has a school that they want to highlight. And the community wall has always been a community wall. But we did make some changes on these other two walls for Hallsville.
“They wanted to do a spiritual wall to represent the churches, and then of course the changes in time, which shows how Hallsville is changing,” she said, pointing out the economic development along U.S. 80, which used to be the home to just a bank, café, post office and church to now a heavily-trafficked route bustling with new businesses.
Through the exhibit, viewers will get a glimpse of Hallsville’s earlier years as the home to railroad shops, saloons and hotels that contributed to the booming population growth and real estate development enjoyed by all.
The exhibit will also feature the sports memorabilia of sports legends, Fred Newhouse, a U.S. Olympic track and field star and 1966 graduate of Galilee High School in Hallsville; and the late Robert Newhouse, a former NFL Dallas Cowboys football player and 1968 graduate in Hallsville.
A history on Hallsville’s famed Western Days festival and its founder, Eulyne LaFoy, the first woman to be elected to the Hallsville City Commission, is also spotlighted in the exhibit. Hallsville’s popular Dragway is also highlighted, amongst other fun facts about the town.
Palmer encourages all to come out and learn more about the town of Hallsville.
“We invite anyone who is interested in Hallsville history, come on out and take a look,” she said.
The exhibit will be open until the showcase of Elysian Fields next summer. It is available for viewing during the museum’s hours of operations, which are currently noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
“It’s always by donation; so whatever you want to donate, throw it in the bucket and enjoy the exhibits,” said Palmer.