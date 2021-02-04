The Harrison County Historical Museum has joined the ranks of a special group of state-of-the-art museums across the state, having been named the 2020 John L Nau III Award of Excellence in Museum recipient by the Texas Historical Commission.
The award will be presented on Thursday to the Harrison County Historical Museum during THC’s 5th Annual Real Places Conference. The conference is hosted in Austin, but conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The museum is very excited to have been nominated, and honored to be chosen to receive this prestigious award,” said museum executive director, Becky Palmer. “The board of directors would like to thank the Texas Historical Commission as well as the awards committee for selecting our organization.”
The award is the second highest Award of Excellence in Museums presented by THC, following the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation.
According to THC, the John L Nau, III Award of Excellence in Museums, created in 2002, recognizes and honors the significant contributions of an individual or institution in the areas of historical interpretation, museum education, conservation of collections, and/or community involvement.
Past recipients include the Museum of the Coastal Bend at Victoria College for 2017, The Bryan Museum in Galveston for 2015, and San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts in San Angelo for 2010 — to name a few.
Palmer noted that the Harrison County Museum board has worked tirelessly for the past 10 years to create the exhibitions at all of the museum’s sites.
“This was a three-phase process,” Palmer said.
That three-phase process included the 1901 History of Harrison County Exhibition located at the historic county courthouse, the Service and Sacrifice Harrison County at War exhibit located in the Steve and Penny Carlile Gallery at Memorial City Hall Performance Center and the permanent home for the museum’s Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center. The museum also offers the Places in the Heart Gallery inside of Memorial City Hall and the traveling exhibit gallery.
“Having completed these goals, our organization now turns to the goal of educational programming for children, students and adults,” Palmer noted. “This includes both in person and virtual programming, museum tours and lectures.”
Palmer said the museum’s mission is to create the best small-town museum in Texas by collecting, conserving, archiving, and exhibiting artifacts, which defines Harrison County’s history.
“Our educational programming is aimed at children, students, and adults both within, and outside of our community,” Palmer noted. “Through our permanent, rotating, and traveling exhibit spaces we use technology such as listening stations, videos, interactive STEM programs, and digital programming to inform and educate our visitors.
“Our Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center located at 104 E. Crockett houses the artifacts that feed our exhibit spaces, both permanent and rotating,” she added.
The museum’s hours of operation for the 1901 courthouse exhibits are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours of operation for the Service and Sacrifice Harrison County at War, Places in the Heart and traveling exhibits located at Memorial City Hall Performance Center are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the museum may join online at harrisoncountymuseum.org or call 903-935-8417, extension 1.