“Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas” will be the focus this Saturday as the Harrison Harrison County History Fair kicks off at The Carriage Place, located at 2000 East Loop 390 North.
The annual history fair, presented by the Harrison County Historical Commission, has become a highly anticipated event following its revival six years ago after a nearly two-decade hiatus.
“This theme encourages students to examine their topic and determine how it impacts the community, the nation, or the whole world,” said Barbara Cox, education committee chair for the HCHC. “Students may choose to research a medical breakthrough, space exploration, a border dispute, or any number of topics where people pushed past existing boundaries.
“We encourage students to find topics that tie to local history, though it is not a requirement,” she said.
The history fair is open to all students in grades sixth through 12th in Harrison County, including home school, private school and at-large students. Categories include exhibit, performance or documentary.
All projects require an annotated bibliography and a process paper detailing the steps in researching and creating the project. Prior to the history fair, teachers are instructed to evaluate projects to ensure they comply with the HCHC and National History Day guidelines and research requirements by hosting district or campus fairs. Cox said they’ve had between 20 to 25 projects that advanced to the county fair in the past.
Winners on the county level will have the opportunity to compete in the National History Day Regional Competition, slated for this spring.
“We use the same judging form that is used at the national level,” Cox said, explaining the criteria.
“Scoring is based on, among other things, historical accuracy, adherence to the theme, and historical significance,” she said.
All projects for the local contest must be original and have been researched and developed during the current contest year, the guidelines state. Students are responsible for the research, design and creation of the entry.
Students with exhibits will begin setup from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the day of the fair. Students who have entered the performance category and documentary category will report at 10 a.m. Performances and documentary presentations are open to the public but only by consent of the exhibitors, the rules state.
Awards will be presented at 12:30 p.m. Projects may not be removed before 1:30 pm.
“The public is invited to view the projects Saturday, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.,” said Cox.
“We encourage everyone to come see the students’ hard work and learn something new,” she said.