Harrison County homeowners will start receiving their notice of appraised value, showing at least an 18 percent increase on single family residences, next week.
“At the end of this month we’re going to send out what we call notice of appraised value, and you only get a notice of appraised value if your value goes up $1,000 or more,” Chief Appraiser Robert Lisman said. “In the past we’ve probably only sent out maybe 20,000 to 22,000 notices or less, but I will speculate it’s going to be more than 40,000 this year.”
The Harrison Central Appraisal District said the increase is happening across the state as local appraisal districts have fallen under compliance of the required percentage of appraised value as set by state regulations, mainly as the housing market becomes more competitive throughout the state.
The Texas Legislature requires appraisal districts to appraise homes at 100 percent of market value. They’re given a 95 to 105 percent threshold.
“The Texas Comptroller (office), they do property value studies every other year and they come in and check our sales data or our appraisers, what kind of local values we have, and then we have to be between 95 percent and 105 percent of what they say the market value is. Even though we might say the local value is X, they may come back and say the local value we say is Y,” Lisman said. “The Y is more important than X in this situation, because if we fall below 95 percent of the market value it could affect or will affect school funding. So that’s a big thing right now, of course. And all over the state right now, a lot of appraisal districts, maybe over half are out of compliance; they’re under 95 percent because of influx of people moving to the state of Texas.”
Real Estate Market
The Texas Association of Appraisal Districts announced last month that the state has seen historic growth in real estate values, with values in some regions jumping between 10 to 50 percent since last year.
“The Texas real estate market is growing as fast as we have ever seen it in the state’s history,” stated Alvin Lankford, president of the association and chief appraiser in Williamson County.
“We have all seen the countless stories about people moving to Texas from other states,” said Lankford. “This increase in population contributes to a shortage of homes available and to the increase in prices paid for homes.”
According to the 2021 edition of the Texas Relocation Report, which analyzes the latest available migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau and UHaul, Texas ranked second in the nation for relocation activity in 2019.
That report is based on data from the 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau as well as the 2020 U-Haul National Migration Trend Report.
“According to the Census estimates, Texas welcomed 537,000 to 582,000 new residents in 2019. This is the seventh year in a row that Texas attracted more than 500,000 new residents from out of state,” the report said. “The Census also estimated 435,000 to 471,000 Texans moved to other states, yielding a net gain of approximately 100,000 people. The Lone Star State also welcomed approximately 192,000 to 222,000 new residents from outside the United States in 2019. The highest number of new Texans from other U.S. states relocated from California and Florida, respectively.”
Lisman said it’s because the housing market in Texas is more affordable than it is in California, for example.
In Harrison County, Lisman said the appraisal district has particularly noticed an active housing market in the western part of the county, which has experienced a lot of growth. Deputy Chief Appraiser Stacy Morris, who does the sales ratio studies on what properties are selling for in Harrison County, said the bidding wars are also active in other parts of the county that haven’t had as many sales.
“Even in the rural areas, where we haven’t had many sales, people are just… they’re having bidding wars to get out of the metropolitan areas just to have an acre or two acres; and it’s really scary what they’re going for because it’s nothing I would’ve ever thought I’d see,” she said. “In a seven-day span it sells for $100,000 more than what’s asked.”
Appraising Values
Morris noted that the local appraisal district has always tried to be conservative with the values to lessen the burden on homeowners.
“We usually go up maybe just a single digit percentage, and we’re always worried that ‘Oh, is this too much,’” Lisman said.
Morris said appraisers were especially cautious during the pandemic.
“Especially during the pandemic, we hated to raise values on families that were already struggling, so we inched it the least we could to still be in compliance,” she said.
“Evidently, (we’re not in compliance),” she said of now having to raise the appraised values in order to reach that 95 percent to 105 percent threshold that the state requires.
“I believe every property owner in this county is going to be affected by the value changes,” said Morris.
“Based on our reports from the state, it indicates we are below market value,” she said. “So, we have to be at basically 100 percent market value. They just give us that little leeway on each side.”
Lankford, president of the TAAD, noted that appraisal districts are required by state law to appraise property at its market value.
“Keep in mind, we are not responsible for setting the tax rate,” he reminded homeowners. “We follow the law, state regulations and the reality of real estate market sales when making our value determinations.”
Lisman also stressed that political subdivisions such as school districts, cities, the county, and Emergency Services District have nothing to do with the values.
“We need to make sure that every taxpayer knows that the county doesn’t have anything to do with the values, any school district does not have anything to do with the values, cities cannot say anything about the values, all the ESDs cannot,” he said. “It’s against the law.”
“So they’re not influencing us in any shape, form or fashion,” Morris added, echoing Lisman’s sentiments.
Lisman said while values are going up at least 18 percent in Harrison County for single family residences, other appraisal districts out of compliance are going up at least 50 to 60 percent.
“We just went to a Texas Association of Appraisal Districts conference,” said Lisman. “It’s all over the state. This is the first time this has really happened to Stacy and me.”
Lisman said it’s difficult to comply with the 95 to 105 percent requirement because appraisal districts aren’t privy to sales data.
“In a nondisclosure state, we don’t necessarily can get the sales data, but the Comptroller’s Office does have sales data, but we don’t so it’s a difficult job to get in between 95 and 105,” he explained.
“It’s hard to anticipate that somebody was going to pay $300,000 for a $250,000 house or more,” he added.
Addressing Concerns
Realizing the impact the increased values will have on homeowners, Lisman said the appraisal district wanted to give taxpayers a heads-up on the notices and urge homeowners to come and speak with appraisers if they have any concerns or issues.
“We want people to know please come talk to us when they get their notice,” said Lisman.
He urges them to bring along any documentation or photos that may warrant a decrease in the value and can help appraisers make adjustments.
“They need documentation whether it be any deferred maintenance maybe they haven’t done; or maybe they need a new roof or they have rotten wood somewhere, they got a crack in their bricks or foundation — anything,” said Lisman. “Come and talk to us with pictures or an estimate on what it’s going to cost to get it corrected. We’d be willing to sit down and work with someone.”
“It is against the law to enter anyone’s residence. That’s why we need pictures. That’s why we need estimates,” Morris added. “We need anything that they can provide to us that can help us, help them.”
Lisman said settlement agreements can be shown, too, to help make adjustments.
“If someone just purchased a new home and they have a settlement agreement, and the settlement agreement says they pay us X amount and we got it $10,000, $20,000, over whatever, just bring it to us, we can adjust it,” he said.
Lisman said homeowners also have the right to protest the values. Protests will have to be filed by June 1, which will be 30 days after homeowners receive their notice.
“Of course, it’s their prerogative to protest, but please come and talk to us; and, if we can’t (help), by all means we ask them to protest,” he said. “That means they go before an appraisal review board.”
The appraisal review board or ARB is comprised of seven taxpaying county residents. This is the first year prospective applicants have been appointed by the county judge.
“They’re taxpayers just like every other taxpayer in Harrison County,” said Lisman. “They’re not employees and we cannot speak to them about values before any hearings or anything. There’s no ex parte communication, whatsoever.”
Lankford, president of the TAAD, noted that there is a cap of 10 percent on the amount the assessed value can go up for properties with a homestead exemption. Further, homeowners over the age of 65 and disabled veterans have additional protections, he said.
Reflecting on protections, Lankford said it has never been more important to have a homestead or other exemptions and the resulting 10 percent cap in assessed value that it is today.
Morris concurred.
“It’s very, very important that people make sure their property is homesteaded,” said Morris. “It makes a big difference.”
According to the Comptroller’s Office, a homeowner may apply for homestead exemptions on their principal residence. Homestead exemptions remove part of a home’s value from taxation in order to lower the taxes.
The appraisers noted that the upcoming May 7 Constitutional Amendment proposition is also placed on the ballot to be of help to homeowners.
“Even right now, May 7, there’s a proposition on there that they’re going to raise the homestead exemption to $40,000 from $25,000…
“So everybody needs to go vote on that because that’s going to help them, especially with this value increase,” said Morris.
The appraisers said it is pertinent for homeowners to carefully read their appraisal notices.
“A lot of people, they don’t open it. They think well, this is not my statement. It’s from the appraisal district, I don’t need to open it, but then they open it later on. And after June 1, it’s too late. We cannot do anything about it,” said Lisman, adding “Please make sure you look over it. If it’s not correct, please come and talk to us beforehand.”
The Harrison County Appraisal District urges anyone with concerns or questions about their notice of appraisal to contact the office at (903) 935-1991. If a call is not returned within the next two business days, visit the office at 201 W. Grand Ave. in Marshall or email the office at contact@harrisoncad.net.
“If we can help you in any way, we’re going to,” said Morris.