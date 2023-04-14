Last year, Harrison County homeowners saw about an 18 percent jump in appraised values on single family residences. The same is expected for this year, said Harrison Central Appraisal District officials.
“We’re going up because the state is telling us either you go up or you’re going to lose school funding,” explained new chief appraiser, Mark Alexander.
“Marshallites don’t want to hear that, people in Hallsville don’t want to hear that, Harleton — no one wants to hear that,” he said of the possibility of losing school funding.
The Harrison Central Appraisal District explained last year that the increase is happening across the state as local appraisal districts have fallen under compliance of the required percentage of appraised value as set by state regulations, mainly as the housing market becomes more competitive throughout the state.
The Texas Legislature requires appraisal districts to appraise homes at 100 percent of market value. Appraisal districts are given a 95 to 105 percent threshold. The way the process works is the Texas Comptroller’s Office conduct property value studies every other year, checking the sales data and appraisals and the local values. Values must be between 95 percent and 105 percent of what they say the market value is.
“We’re in the grace period with the state, so what the state has done [for the past several years], they do what they call a property value study every two years and what we say the value is versus what the state says the value is, is often not exactly correct,” explained Alexander. “So if we say it’s $100 million and they say it’s $120 million we’re kind of what they call ‘out of tolerance’.”
Out of Tolerance (OoT) means failure to meet the required tolerance level when it comes to calibration points.
“And so instead of waiting two years for another study they’ll do another one the next year. So the first year is what you call a grace period, the second year if you’re still out is a grace period. In the third year if you’re still out, what the state will do, will be, again if we’re out $100 million and the state said we’re supposed to be $130 million …. in the third year, they’re going to use our local value and the difference between what we have and what the state has, they will not fund the school districts with that difference. So that’s one of the reasons we have to be in tolerance. And this is going into our third year saying if we do not pass this test… the actual findings come out at the end of January.”
Alexander said homeowners should expect their notices of appraised value in the mail soon.
“Of course with this last couple of studies they’ve done with us, we’ve gone up last year and we’re going to have to go up again,” said Alexander.
“We just wanted to let the homeowners know that’s the reason we’re going up,” he said of the appraisal district’s duty to comply with the state. “If I didn’t go up, the board of directors would find somebody who could. And if the board or nobody here went up, then the state would come in and do it themselves. It’s either way.”
Protests will have to be filed 30 days after homeowners receive their notice.
Real Estate Market
The Texas Association of Appraisal Districts announced last May that the state had seen historic growth in real estate values, with values in some regions jumping between 10 to 50 percent since last year.
“The Texas real estate market is growing as fast as we have ever seen it in the state’s history,” stated Alvin Lankford, president of the association and chief appraiser in Williamson County said at the time.
“We have all seen the countless stories about people moving to Texas from other states,” said Lankford. “This increase in population contributes to a shortage of homes available and to the increase in prices paid for homes.”
Alexander said he’s seen the same growth.
“For the homeowners out there, I mean you can drive around any day and see that there’s a huge influx of people from California, Oregon, Florida, New York, Michigan, and they’re all over the place,” said Alexander. “A good thing, they want to come to Texas. It’s just a good place to live.”