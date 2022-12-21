Harrison County joined the more than 3,000 communities across the nation in remembering fallen veterans with a wreath-laying ceremony as part of the annual National Wreaths Across America Day, held this past Saturday.
The local annual event is spearheaded by Sullivan Funeral Home.
“We are happy to be a part of the Wreath Across America program,” said Robert Coleman, managing partner of Sullivan Funeral Home and Memorial Center. “We’ve been doing this here at Algoma Cemetery and Sullivan Funeral Home since we started in 2020. So this is our third year to be doing this.”
Participants included Marshall High School’s ROTC, who presented the colors; Anne Leslie Tijerina, who serenaded with a song; the Patriot Guard, and Sullivan Funeral Home director Neal Braudaway, who offered prayer.
Volunteers and patriots shared in the occasion, placing fresh Balsam wreaths on veterans’ graves. The event was held to not only remember fallen veterans, but also honor those who serve as well as teach children the value of freedom.
“Those who have served... thank you for your service, for your love of country,” Braudaway said as he acknowledged the military men and women attending the ceremony.
As he prayed for veterans who have passed and those who are still with their families, Braudaway asked God for his continued protection.
“We come to these hollow grounds… I want to pray for those veterans who have gone on before us. I want to pray for those veterans who are still with their families. I want to pray for those who are serving,” Braudaway said. “There is power in praying your promises back to you. Thank you for watching over our men and women of the United States.”
Braudaway said he thanks Coleman for starting the annual observance here in the fall of 2020, and hopes that the ceremony will continue to grow.
“Robert came to Sullivan in 2019 and we started this in the fall of 2020; and, with his vision, we’ve grown it every year,” said Braudaway. “We just pray that it keeps growing.”
Reflecting on the history of the national observance, Coleman said the national Wreaths Across America program dates back to the 1990s, and is the brainchild of a Maine businessman, Morrill Worcester, who sold Balsam wreaths.
“He was looking at the end of the year of having a surplus of wreaths that he was not able to sell, and so he was looking for a place to be able to put those,” said Coleman. “So he had remembered as a child going to Arlington National Cemetery and thought well wouldn’t it be nice that at Christmas time for the veterans to be able to have a wreath placed on their grave. And so he contacted the powers that be, and that’s where this started. It’s been going now for over 25 years.”
Currently, more than 3,400 locations across the nation participate in the national observation, laying wreaths on graves to remember fallen veterans as well as honor those who continue to serve.
In Harrison County, Coleman said volunteers laid 600 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Algoma and Colonia Gardens cemeteries alone. Another 400 wreaths were placed on graves at other respective cemeteries in the county.
“So we’re right at 1,000 wreaths at Harrison County being placed,” said Coleman. “It’s just amazing to me that in three years we’ve been able to get up to 1,000 veterans’ graves being honored.”
“The Waskom Volunteer Fire Department goes and do two cemeteries in Waskom, and then Marty Vaughn does two cemeteries in Jonesville, and then the Craig family takes care of the Grover and New Grover cemeteries,” he noted.
Coleman said the wreaths remain on the graves through the holidays. They are removed in the middle of January.
Coleman thanked all sponsors and volunteers for their participation in making this year’s observance memorable.
“Sherri Campbell is one of our biggest supporters as far as going out and getting sponsorships. She’s been a big helper,” noted Coleman.