Marshall and Harrison County community members gathered together at Memorial City Hall on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to honor those who served their country at the annual Veterans Day ceremony.
Friday’s event was held in person after a two-year delay in the annual program due to COVID-19, with program committee chairman Christina Anderson expressing thanks to all those in attendance.
“We have missed having this event in person, and it’s really great to be back in front of you this year,” Anderson said.
The event was emceed by Mark Haines, Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and Vice Commander of the American Legion Post 267.
“We are so grateful to all of you who came today, and for everyone who put in the time to organize this event,” Haines said, “As a veteran, we have not always been honored, many of our brothers came back and were abused for their sacrifice, so we are always grateful when the community goes above and beyond for an event like this.”
Keynote speaker for Friday’s event was Johnathan Freshwater, retired Sergeant with the U.S. Army, who said veterans “all made sacrifices in our service, and some of us made the ultimate sacrifice.”
“My father always told me that you will never know true brotherhood until you serve in the U.S. military, and I have found that he was absolutely right,” Freshwater said.
Councilmember Marvin Bonner, who also served as a E-4 Specialist in the U.S. Army, gave the invocation during Friday’s ceremony, with the presentation of colors done by Harrison County Firefighters Association Honor Guard member Kevin Vrooman and Harrison County ESD 4 Commander Carrie Kinsel.
The Hallsville High School band was also present during the event on Friday, providing musical accompaniment and playing a musical salute to America’s finest to recognize veterans in attendance.
Community members also heard from Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson during the event, who also served as an E-5 sergeant in the U.S. Army.
Immediately following the event, veterans in attendance were asked to make their way to the stage, where they introduced themselves and their branch of service and were gifted with a pin thanking them for their service.
The event is run annually by the event committee; though according to Anderson, organization of the event will be run by the City of Marshall moving forward.