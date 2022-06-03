On Tuesday over 40 local young adults met with members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s office to participate in the first ever babysitters club safety class for babysitters to learn more about safety and child care.
The department said that the 40 students who signed up to participate in the class learned about home and water safety, intruder and social media tips, first aid and CPR, babysitting tips, fire safety and realistic 911 training.
The class completed with each student receiving a certification for their participation in the program.
“Now these certified sitters have even more tools in their tool belt when they watch your kiddos on Date Night,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s department said, “Now don’t get it twisted, there is no remedy for a tantrum but our certified sitters know what protocols to follow for safety!”
Sponsors for the program included Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Texas State Technical College of Marshall, Accent Care Home Health & Hospice, Southern Health Partners, Harrison County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, Ronnie and Peggy Anderson, Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office East Texas, Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue, Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department ESD#6, Harleton Fire Department, Hallsville Fire Department, and the Waskom Volunteer Fire Department.