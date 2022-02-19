Around 20 community members gathered on County Judge Chad Sims’ property on Friday for the first meeting of the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office’s new Wild Hog Abetment Volunteer Program.
The program was created, according to extension agent Matt Garrett, as a way to safely address the issues that feral hogs, which are a nonnative invasive species, in Harrison County.
Garrett said that the program is one of many in around 100 counties in Texas, and was able to be kicked off in Harrison County thanks to grant money that allowed for the purchase of three traps from Field Engine Wildlife Research and Management.
A representative from the business began the meeting by demonstrating for volunteers how to precisely set up the new traps, to be sure that those present would be able to instruct others on how to do it themselves.
Community members then met at Crossroads Baptist Church to learn what exactly would be expected of volunteers for the new program.
“It’s time that we get something done about this,” Garrett said.
He explained that the program will work by renting out traps to community members for $100 for 14 days, which the volunteers will then assist them with setting up and baiting properly to catch as many hogs as possible.
Hunting cameras will also come with the traps to be sure that property owners will have an accurate reading on the number of feral hogs present, and be sure to bait the traps appropriately as well as provide data for the program.
Additionally, a damage assessment survey will be processed. That will assist the program directors in accurately accessing the population of wild hogs, and the damage done by them, to continue to grow and improve the program.
“The more data we have, real true data, that’ll take all the guess work out of it,” Garrett said.
Before the rental of traps can begin, community members will be required to go through a free education program that will explain the issues surrounding wild hogs and the proper way to set up the new traps.
The educational meeting is tentatively set now for March 15, though more details including time and location are to be announced at a later date.
Garrett also said that community members who are unable to make the initial meeting will have the ability to watch the information through a video later on.
Community members can keep up with what the organization is doing, or contact Garrett for more information on the new program by going to https://harrison.agrilife.org/.