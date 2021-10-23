Harrison County officials welcomed a host of court clerks to Marshall Friday, as the county hosted the fall meeting of the Northeast Texas Region VI County and District Clerks Association of Texas.
District Clerk Sherry Griffis and County Clerk Liz James led the conference, which saw representatives from approximately 40 counties in attendance.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Griffis said of being the host county.
“It’s really gratifying to know that the people from your area and your whole region are in your town and in your county,” she added. “That’s what it’s about.
“They get to see a little bit about us, where we live and where you live,” she said of having the opportunity to serve as the host county. “It’s a little helpful because we’re all different sizes; and it helps when we all can kind of come together and we all kind of see a little bit about each other and learn a little bit of history about different areas. We learn about a little about our community in our areas and everything around. So it’s a lot of fun.”
James echoed her sentiments, sharing how enjoyable it’s been to plan the event. The Northeast Texas Region consists of the following counties: Harrison, Panola, Marion, Gregg, Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Morris, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The conference kicked off with a fish fry Thursday night, hosted at Griffis’ Caddo Lake home. The event continued Friday morning with a continental breakfast, a business meeting and shopping at the site of Bear Creek General Store and Conference Center, located in what’s affectionately known as the “Bear Bottom” community in the western part of the county.
At Friday’s event, the guests all received a hearty welcome from elected officials, including 71st District Court Judge Brad Morin, County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black, County Judge Chad Sims and Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb, who represents the Bear Creek area.
As Judge Morin welcomed all to the occasion, he saluted Griffis, who serves his court, and James, who serves Judge Black’s court, for doing their job efficiently.
“These are our problem solvers,” Judge Morin praised.
Judge Black concurred.
“We’ve been blessed with the staffing of people that help us, and I want to thank y’all very much. We couldn’t do it without them on a daily basis,” Black said.
Griffis has been with the county since 1992, and James has been with the clerk’s office for 26 years, with two and a half being as county clerk.
The County-Court-at-Law judge noted that due to the diligence of the clerks, he, along with Judge Morin, have been able to move cases along the docket, trying more trials in Harrison County than any neighboring county.
“I think we tried 18 or 20 trials, so far, this year than the past year,” said Black, comparing their progress post pandemic shutdown. “We’ve been going forward. It’s a difficult task. (However), these two put their staff together. We closed off the floor. We closed off the hallway so we could have people come in with masks on, and keep them separated. You bring in 150 people, wearing masks and keeping them six feet apart, it’s no fun either. I promise you. They’re not happy. They’re not pleasant, but between these two ladies, they’ve gotten that accomplished and it’s worked out very well.”
In his welcome to the crowd, Judge Sims also praised the two host clerks and thanked all clerks for the job that they do in their counties.
“I do want to thank y’all for the job you do. Oftentimes our clerks are overlooked for the jobs they do. Thank goodness for the work that you all do,” the county judge said. “We’re grateful for it.”
Judge Sims encouraged participants to not only take the opportunity to gain more knowledge at the conference, but to also use it as a networking opportunity to build relationships.
“I’ve always enjoyed conferences like this,” said Sims. “You get to learn something new, what somebody else is doing, how it can make your office better, so certainly want you to do that; but more than that let me just encourage you this is very much about relationships.
“It’s easy to get focused on your business and what you’re doing all the time,” he said. “We’re not meant to be isolated at all. We’re very social people, so use this time to make some great friendships and relationships. Those are real meaningful and long lasting. I just want to encourage that.”
The conference was also attended by directors of the region and the president of the association, Lisa Johnson. Johnson noted the association’s theme for the year, “A Community in Service.”
“The reason we do these jobs is because we care about the community we live in,” said Johnson. “The people in our community, we want to make their lives better.”
“One of the things that this clerk association does well is educate our clerks,” she added. “Like the judges said, our clerks know what they’re doing.”
The group also enjoyed a special presentation from Becky Palmer, executive director of the Harrison County Historical Museum, as she spoke on the legacy of the historic Rosborough Springs and Hynson Springs, which were two large resorts that attracted early settlers. Rosborough Springs, located approximately eight miles south of Marshall, became one of the most popular mineral springs in the county. Hynson Springs, located six miles west of Marshall, off of FM 449, was one of the most beautiful resorts in the south.
“Liz asked me to speak on mineral springs in Harrison County and the history,” said Palmer. “When you look out across here at the beautiful lakes, ponds, waterways that we have in East Texas, you’re going to realize really quickly that we have a lot of springs and a lot of water, different from some of your counties.”
Palmer invited the audience to check out all of the county’s five museums while they’re in town. She noted that the county museum has three locations, which includes a permanent exhibit located at the 1901 historic courthouse and the state-of-the-art Service and Sacrifice: Harrison County at War permanent exhibit located in the 1,700 square-foot veterans museum inside of Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
Other downtown museums include the historic Texas & Pacific Depot, Michelson Museum of Art, and Starr Family Home State Historic Site.
“I hope you’ll come downtown to visit while you’re here,” said Palmer.
Other highlights at the conference included gift card giveaways and door prizes from various vendors including Kofile, iDocket, Scott-Merriman, Deborah’s Boutique and Net Data. Other sponsors included Sandy Futrell and Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.