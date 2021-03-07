The Harrison County Housing Finance Corporation’s latest project, the conversion of the old Marshall Junior High School building into the proposed “Marshall Lofts” apartment complex, is just one of many the nonprofit organization has undertaken since its founding in 1979.
“We put 430 people in their homes back in 1981. The mortgage rates at that time was 14-and-a-half percent and we produced one at 9 percent and cut their mortgage in half,” Former State Senator and former County Judge Richard Anderson, who serves as general counsel for the HCHFC, shared with the News Messenger recently.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court, back in January, approved the reappointments and appointments for HCHFC board of directors as they planned to tackle this newest project, Marshall Lofts. Reappointments approved were: Anne Yappen, a local realtor; John LaFoy, a Hallsville-area builder; Barry Lovely, a Marshall businessman; and local optometrist David Nelson, owner of Texas State Optical. The appointment of Jack Redmon was also approved to fill a vacancy of the board. Appointments were approved for six-year terms, effective Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2027.
County Judge Chad Sims noted, at the time, that the finance group was active and resurfacing to help secure some federal dollars to complete the proposed Marshall Lofts project.
“We’re trying to position ourselves to take advantage of opportunities should they present themselves,” Anderson shared.
History of HCHFC
Giving some background on the organization, Anderson noted that the Harrison County Housing Finance Corporation is a Texas corporation chartered by the State of Texas in 1979. The organization made history as the first county housing finance corporation in the state, using the state’s recently-enacted statute.
The corporation was formed during Anderson’s first term in office as county judge, and was organized to address the crisis in housing mortgages that existed, at the time.
“With present mortgage rates of less than 3.5percent, it is difficult to imagine the crisis which existed in the 1980’s,”Anderson noted. “However, during 1980, fixed rates for thirty-year mortgages had reached some 14.5 percent.
“As a result, some young families were simply not able to afford to purchase a home. Realizing this problem and working with a recently enacted statute, the HCHFC worked with local lenders, and sold tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds for some $23.8 million in the public markets, and produced a mortgage rate of some 9.45 percent,” he explained. “These funds were then made available to local lenders to loan to families in the county in order to address this problem.”
Anderson said the program made a dramatic difference in affordability since the monthly payment for a $60,000 home in 1980 was the difference between a payment of $735 per month and $505 per month, yielding about a 30 percent savings.
“When compounded over a thirty-year period, this represented tens of thousands of dollars in mortgage payments saved on the $60,000 mortgage,” he noted. “Through this public-private partnership, the HCHFC worked with local financial institutions to make the benefits of home ownership available to over 430 families in Harrison County, saving millions of dollars in interest over the thirty-year life of their loans for young homeowners.”
The HCHFC also led the charge in converting the old Maverick Stadium off West Houston Street, to what is now West End Park, a 22-acre urban park, located in the historic New Town district of Marshall. The park became the first park constructed in the underserved west end community in several years.
“We did the park in ’95,” said Anderson. “The kids go there. We did that and have been taking care of it. That had been proposed a solid waste dump site back in the 80s….just next door to low income housing.
It was a nonproductive site that had overgrown with weeds and attracting nothing but drug activity, at the time.
“I went to (then) superintendent of the school district Pat Smith- Gasperson and told her we wanted to buy it,” Anderson said.
Gasperson was pleased to help facilitate the approval of the request.
“She said: ‘It’s not for sale; we’ll give it to you,’” he recalled.
The site had been vacant for years, following the location of Maverick Stadium to the new high school on Pinecrest Street.
“This property had devolved into a blighted 18-acre site, which had been the location of the old Stephen F. Austin School and football field,” Anderson shared.
Examining its state, the HCHFC, under the guidance of Anderson, devised a plan to develop it into a park that would benefit the community in an underserved area of Marshall.
“The structure for the plan to build the park was to bring local, county, state, and federal resources together to provide the funding and services needed to construct the park,” Anderson said. “The structure for the park plan included a grant obtained from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, contributions of labor and equipment from Harrison County, and federal assistance provided from the AmeriCorps program. AmeriCorps is a federal program which was established in 1993 to provide labor and resources to help address critical infrastructure and other needs in local communities in America, plus educational grant funding opportunities for the students and other citizens who serve in the AmeriCorps program to help strengthen these communities.”
The park still stands strong today, boasting two basketball courts, a covered pavilion, a soccer field and playground equipment. Anderson noted that lights and a concession stand were added more recently through the efforts of board member Jack Redmon, who served as former interim Marshall City Manager and long-time director of Public Services for the city of Marshall.
The park has served as the host site of various community-oriented events including Little League football games, neighborhood cookouts sponsored by the local police, school supply drives, free summer meal programs, Easter egg hunts, soccer games and more.
“The HCHFC continues to maintain this park for the benefit of the residents of the city’s west end,” Anderson said.
Currently, the corporation is in the process of planning upgrades for the park.
“With the participation in the Marshall Loft project, the HCHFC continues its mission to assist with making sanitary, safe, and affordable housing available for the benefit of the Harrison County community,” Anderson said.
The future
The latest project, the proposed Marshall Lofts, will transition the old school building into low-and-moderate income apartments. The site was formerly known as the old Marshall High School and, more recently, as the old Marshall Junior High School, prior to being sold by the Marshall Independent School District in 2018.
The critical step needed to move the project forward took place last Friday, Feb. 26, when the Texas Bond Review Board in Austin approved the HCHFC’s application for a reservation of allocation for authority to issue tax-exempt bonds to finance the conversion of the historic 130,000 square-foot building.
The application was filed by Anderson on behalf of the developer, STC Marshall Lofts, LLC, a Texas corporation.
“The application authorizes the issuance of some $20 million in tax-exempt bonds during calendar year 2021,” HCHFC officials announced last week. “The bond proceeds, together with additional dollars generated by the sale of federal and state historic tax credits and housing tax credits, will be used to develop up to 130 apartment units on the property.”